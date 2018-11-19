X

Fotogalería

El tatuaje de la hija de Carlos Vives en su zona íntima lo hará sudar la gota fría

- 19/11/18

Una vez más Lucy Vives dejó ver más allá de lo permitido y de paso puso a volar la imaginación de sus seguidores con una fotografía que puso a hacer zoom a más de uno.

Se trata de la fotografía donde luce una prenda interior trasparente, pero más allá de eso, lo que esconde debajo de esto es un tatuaje ubicado en su zona íntima.

La fotografía rápidamente se conoció a través de las redes sociales y, como era de esperarse, los comentarios no se hicieron esperar, pero véanlo ustedes mismo:

