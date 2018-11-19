El tatuaje de la hija de Carlos Vives en su zona íntima lo hará sudar la gota fría
Una vez más Lucy Vives dejó ver más allá de lo permitido y de paso puso a volar la imaginación de sus seguidores con una fotografía que puso a hacer zoom a más de uno.
Se trata de la fotografía donde luce una prenda interior trasparente, pero más allá de eso, lo que esconde debajo de esto es un tatuaje ubicado en su zona íntima.
La fotografía rápidamente se conoció a través de las redes sociales y, como era de esperarse, los comentarios no se hicieron esperar, pero véanlo ustedes mismo:
call me what you want after reading this but after much thought, the following statement is how im choosing to address this . and yes, even just one serious accusation is more than enough for me to say something. my truth is you were a great guy, incredibly professional respectful and it was my pleasure to shoot for you. i am no judge and my intention here is not to accuse. as a student and advocate, for women and civil rights issues in general, however, i can’t put your name on our images without acknowledging this issue. i am sorry but i only wish i knew the following from you, instead of google...and the world • so here goes! • every photographer accused of sexual harassment should find it necessary to tell all his future models and ask for their consent after the fact. be it true or false. this industry is large and too free for its trust, comfort and beauty to be ruined by dishonesty, pride and fear. the art industry is my sanctuary and i know i’m not the only one. im a fan of your work so i neglected to research you negatively, skipping my rule of thumb: we have the resources so we do research on ALL people we work with. period. I’m grateful that im always vigilant, and always accompanied at shoots so i’m lucky to not have even 1 story of discomfort, abuse, or harassment in my 3+ years of nude modeling with over dozens of male and female photographers alike. even with the MeToo movement, not enough people speak about this. im barely in the world of modeling , so i can’t imagine what some men and women experience on a nearly daily basis. i walked into this shoot and had a blessed morning sharing my serenity, my artistic space, and my passion with what i felt was a kidred spirit in a safe space.. only to discover later, from a number of DMs and personal messages concerned that this person had been the accused subject of a very heartbreaking experience publically detailed by a female acquaintance in a shoot setting ... So, EVERYONE! this is the Last collaborative nude shoot ill be working with a new male photographer. not saying women aren’t equally capable of atrocities but this is my protest because men in the arts must see consequences
• excited to finally, personally announce this beautiful campaign. • from my ancestral home over in Medellin, brought to you by two incredibly strong women that left everything behind to follow their dream... i give you all @soulintimates ... • when i started this whole adventure behind the camera, I had many versions of what my purpose was.. amongst them, a protest to the saturated portrayal of big asses and big tits in the nude, intimate and health media targeted towards women particularly in latin culture. this same phenomenon seemed to go hand in hand with the inmense popularity of breast implants, buttock augmentation and consmetic mutilation even at ages as young as 15 in young women in latin culture. this correlation isn’t a coincidence in my opinion, injecting unnatural matter into our breasts and and bodies to look like a certain shape is almost directly influenced by the media’s obession with showing one body type as the accepted norm for our beauty standards... this makes me proud to see my tiny ass plastered on a lingerie campaign back in my country 🙌🏽 • we are the endless possibilites of our societies• i wanna invite each of you to an opportunity to treat yourself 🍾 lingerie is about allowing ourselves to enjoy our intimate beauty ! it is truly work of the soul . 🕊 • Descuento del 25% para compras por www.soulintimates.com Válido hasta Agosto 1 de 2018 Con el código: LUCYVIVES •
@creativerehabnyc • happy saturday y’all.. last night i almost poked my eye out in my sleep • i missed the beautiful embrace of nudity and a lovely man with a polaroid in new york reminded me yesterday of my first day playing with film in new york, with nothing but skin and self to offer...
¿Si vieron el tatuaje de la hija de Carlos Vives? 😧 pic.twitter.com/NUIvnSeShD— Iamchisme (@ChismesCol) 19 de noviembre de 2018
it was an absolute dream and an incredible honor to feature on the cover and inner spread of the 2017 Dec. - Jan. 2018 edition of MAXIM Magazine in Colombia • besides the 3 days of food poisoning , throwing up before and after nearly each shot (this one included) , the crashing and flipping over of a Can-Am motor cart with me n @cv420 inside, you can barely freaking tell here ! i had the blessing and privilege to stay at a breathtaking eco-hotel at a natural reserve in Guatapé , Antioquia that is home and sanctuary to more bird species than there are in All of England. facts. this eco hotel cares for some of Colombia's most endangered species, monkeys that visit you for breakfast, a puma, deer, a cougar, 5 black swans, and Acres n Acres n Acres of beautifully nourished green land for all the flaura to flourish in health • massive thank you to our talented team of badasses and the opportunity to feature in the cover of this gentleman's magazine, as a latin queer woman, shot by a latin female photographer to talk about feminism and philosophy • wholly grateful !! pick up a copy lmk whatchu think ❤️🌹❤️ • ⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️. the article's interview unfortunately features some fallacious information regarding huracán maria ... including stating 13 casualties is an insult to claim after the hundreds reaching thousands that lost family members. @maximcolombia @maximmag 📸 @perazna • styled by @nataliauribevprodstyling • location @hotelmanantialesdelcampo