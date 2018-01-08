Ella es Supatra, la mujer más peluda del mundo que se afeitó para casarse

Se trata de una tailandesa que padece el síndrome de Ambras, una condición que afecta a solo 50 personas en el mundo, haciendo crecer de forma desmedida el vello corporal sin importar la zona del cuerpo.
Sin importar su condición, Supatra Sasuphan encontró el amor de su vida, por esta razón decidió quitarse el vello de su rostro y así poder vivir el día más feliz de su vida: su matrimonio.
World hairest teenager finds love, shave off her hair Congrats are in order to a teenager once dubbed ‘Chewbacca’ because of her excessive facial hair – she’s just got married. Supatra ‘Natty’ Susuphan, 17, from Thailand, was once officially rated the hairiest girl in the world. The Bangkok resident suffers from the extremely rare Ambras syndrome, otherwise known as werewolf syndrome. The genetic condition, suffered by only around 50 people worldwide since the Middle Ages, causes thick hair growth on the entire body except the palms of the hands and soles of the feet. Supatra was named the hairiest teenager in the world by Guinness World Records in 2010. Although she received laser treatment as a child, it failed to work and her hair kept growing back. Years after Supatra’s story was first shared, she’s shared an update: She’s now married and chooses to shave her face. She’s found happiness with her husband and has captioned a recent post about him: ‘You’e not just my first lover, you’re the love of my life’. Sweet. After Supatra shared selfies free of facial hair, many thought she had been cured – but her father, Samrerng has confirmed that she simply made the choice to start shaving her face. #supatra# #worldhairestteenager# #lovespeaks#