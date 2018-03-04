X

Fotogalería

Se sometió a 200 cirugías para ser el “Ken humano” pero quedó igual a Walter Mercado

- 04/03/18

Rodrigo Alves es el conocido “Ken humano”, quien se ha sometido a unas 200 cirugías para lograr parecerse al famoso muñeco novio de la Barbie.

Sin embargo, Alves ha logrado despertar varias sensaciones con el aspecto por el que ha pagado por años, arriesgando su vida, costo de las múltiples cirugías estéticas con el ánimo de lograr su cometido.

En su última operación, Rodrigo decidió quitarse cuatro costillas, buscando la “perfección” en su cuerpo. Hablando de su rostro, las personas lo comparan con el astrólogo Walter Mercado, asegurando que comparte varios rasgos físicos.

via GIPHY

Comentarios

2.425.464

Influencia
Social

518.8K

1.9M

2.3K

Mapa Web Quienes somos/Contacta Emisoras Aviso Legal Política de privacidad Política de cookies