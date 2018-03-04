Se sometió a 200 cirugías para ser el “Ken humano” pero quedó igual a Walter Mercado
Rodrigo Alves es el conocido “Ken humano”, quien se ha sometido a unas 200 cirugías para lograr parecerse al famoso muñeco novio de la Barbie.
Sin embargo, Alves ha logrado despertar varias sensaciones con el aspecto por el que ha pagado por años, arriesgando su vida, costo de las múltiples cirugías estéticas con el ánimo de lograr su cometido.
En su última operación, Rodrigo decidió quitarse cuatro costillas, buscando la “perfección” en su cuerpo. Hablando de su rostro, las personas lo comparan con el astrólogo Walter Mercado, asegurando que comparte varios rasgos físicos.
It has being really amazing my #losangeles #oscars week experience, and it includes lots of 🥂🥂🍾🍾 at the moment I m looking for a spa retreat with a chef, Nutricionist and a #personaltrainer to put me back on track and get me ready for #summer2018 next destination #moscow 🍸 #rodrigoalves #globetrotter #jetsetter #lifestyle #glamazon #style #beverlyhills #hollywood #california #moda #fashion #style #fierce #superglamourous @superglamourous
🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹Sono molto felice di essere tornato in italia e veramente entusiasta di essere in diretta domenica con Barbara oggi ti amo italia e grazie per l'ospitalità #italy #milan #italia #milano #galleriavittorioemanuele #rodrigoalves Image credits to @backgriduk news at @dailymail http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-5401013/Human-Ken-Doll-Rodrigo-Alves-locked-designer-store.html #rodrigoalves
I am back in big style live with @barbaracarmelitadurso ! ciao italia 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹sono molto eccitato all'idea di tornare ufficialmente a Milano la prossima settimana e poi di vivere su Domenica in diretta la domenica 18 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹ti amo italia 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹#domenicalive #rodrigoalves #milan #italy #italia #milano #mediaset by #gucci
Today I had such a great fun day in New York City, went for a very nice walk and did few shopping even a bike I attempted to ride wearing the corset and that was a real laugh because I really struggled. Full story on the #dailymail @dailymail.co.uk http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-5321567/Human-Ken-Doll-Rodrigo-Alves-flaunts-new-figure-NYC.html #rodrigoalves #grammy #grammy18 #newyork #manhattan #jeans #blond
It has been 2 weeks today after my #ribremoval surgery with Dr @drmichaelkobeng in #beverlyhills #losangeles and the results are truly amazing. It still not final result since I m still healing and swollen but it is overwhelming what such a simple procedure can do ! Thank you Dr Miko & Shannon and Team. Watch me today live on #itv #itvthismorning where I shall be talking about it. #rodrigoalves #fashion #moda #lifestyle #plasticsurgery #foreveryoung #beauty #unique #cute #blond #blondme #hermes #fur #faux #jeans #makeover new story in #dailymail @dailymail http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-5298397/Human-Ken-Doll-Rodrigo-Alves-goes-shopping-lingerie.html @dailymailtv