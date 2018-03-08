¡Regalazo! Juan Kiss nos envía esta playlist de canciones para dedicarles a ellas en su día

Women, Def leppard
Woman, John Lennon
She’s always a woman, Billy Joel
Sweet child o mine, Guns n roses
Black magic woman, Santana
Hit me with your best shot, Pat benatar
Killer queen, Queen
Whole Lotta Rosie. AC DC
Layla, Eric Clapton
Just a girl, No doubt
Amanda, Boston
My sharona, The knack
Beth, Kiss
Eleanor Rigby- The Beatles
Black Betty- Ram Jam
Iris- Goo Goo Dolls
Mary Jane’s Last Dance- Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers
Oh Sherrie- Steve Perry
Rosanna- Toto
Ana’s Song- Silverchair
Janie’s Got A Gun- Aerosmith
Sheena Is a Punk Rocker- The Ramones
Helena- My Chemical Romance
Dreamboat Annie- Heart
The Ballad of Jayne- L.A. Guns
Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds- The Beatles
Carrie, Europe
Arabella- Arctic Monkeys