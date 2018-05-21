Premios Billboard 2018: revise el listado completo de los ganadores

Con un gran homenaje iniciaron los Billboard 2018 desde el MGM Grand Garden Arena en Las Vegas, donde Kelly Clarkson recordó a las víctimas que cobró la masacre que azotó al estado. Después de esto, se dio inicio a la premiación:
Top Artista: Ed Sheeran
Top Artista Femenina: Taylor Swift
Top Álbum en Ventas: Taylor Swift, “Reputation”
Top Artista Dance/Electrónica: The Chainsmokers
Top Artista en Redes Sociales: BTS
Top Canción Hot 100: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Top Canción Country: “Body Like A Back Road” de Sam Hunt
Top Canción Rap: “Rockstar” de Post Malone y 21 Savage
Top Nuevo Artista: Khalid
Top Duo o grupo: Imagine Dragons
Top Artista Billboard 200: Drake
Top Artista Billboard Chart: Camila Cabello
Top Artista Hot 100: Ed Sheeran
Top streaming song artist: Kendrick Lamar
Top song sales artist: Ed Sheeran
Top radio song artist: Ed Sheeran
Top Touring Artist: U2
Top R&B male artist: Bruno Mars
Top R&B female artist: SZA
Top R&B tour: Bruno Mars
Top rap male artist: Kendrick Lamar
Top rap female artist: Cardi B
Top rap tour: Jay-Z
Top country male artist: Chris Stapleton
Top country female artist: Maren Morris
Top rock artist: Imagine Dragons
Top Artista Latino: Ozuna
Top soundtrack: Moana
Top R&B álbum: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Top Álbum Latino: Ozuna, Odisea
Top streaming song (Video): Luis Fonsi & daddy Yankee, Despacito
Top radio song: Ed Sheeran, Shape of you
Top Canción Latina: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, Despacito