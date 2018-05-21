X

Premios Billboard 2018: revise el listado completo de los ganadores

Con un gran homenaje iniciaron los Billboard 2018 desde el MGM Grand Garden Arena en Las Vegas, donde Kelly Clarkson recordó a las víctimas que cobró la masacre que azotó al estado. Después de esto, se dio inicio a la premiación:

Top Artista: Ed Sheeran

Top Artista Femenina: Taylor Swift

Top Álbum en Ventas: Taylor Swift, “Reputation”

Top Artista Dance/Electrónica: The Chainsmokers

Top Artista en Redes Sociales: BTS

Top Canción Hot 100: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Top Canción Country: “Body Like A Back Road” de Sam Hunt

Top Canción Rap: “Rockstar” de Post Malone y 21 Savage

Top Nuevo Artista: Khalid

Top Duo o grupo: Imagine Dragons

Top Artista Billboard 200: Drake

Top Artista Billboard Chart: Camila Cabello

Top Artista Hot 100: Ed Sheeran

Top streaming song artist: Kendrick Lamar

Top song sales artist: Ed Sheeran

Top radio song artist: Ed Sheeran

Top Touring Artist: U2

Top R&B male artist: Bruno Mars

Top R&B female artist: SZA

Top R&B tour: Bruno Mars

Top rap male artist: Kendrick Lamar

Top rap female artist: Cardi B

Top rap tour: Jay-Z

Top country male artist: Chris Stapleton

Top country female artist: Maren Morris

Top rock artist: Imagine Dragons

Top Artista Latino: Ozuna

Top soundtrack: Moana

Top R&B álbum: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Top Álbum Latino: Ozuna, Odisea

Top streaming song (Video): Luis Fonsi & daddy Yankee, Despacito

Top radio song: Ed Sheeran, Shape of you

Top Canción Latina: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, Despacito

