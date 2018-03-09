Pete, el perro que murió protegiendo a su familia de un oso

Pete, era un setter inglés de 14 años, que se sacrificó por salvar la vida de Stephen y Cathi Parisi, sus dueños y familia.
La historia de este héroe canino ha logrado conmover las redes sociales, pues el amor que demostró por su familia superó los límites.
Mientras la pareja caminaba por un bosque de Nueva Jersey, observaron que se acercaba un enorme oso negro, a lo que Pete reaccionó enfrentado al animal de manera firme para evitar que atacara a su familia, pero resultó gravemente herido.
Después del suceso, Stephen Parisi, amo de Pete, lo llevó al hospital de animales de Oradell, donde le dijeron que su mejor amigo no podría volver a caminar debido a la gravedad de las heridas que le había causado el oso, y fue en ese momento, cuando la pareja, con mucho dolor, decidió sacrificar al animal para evitar que sufriera.
Stephen y Cathi Parisi, decidieron compartir la conmovedora historia en Instagram con el siguiente mensaje:
“Gracias a todos los que han ofrecido sus condolencias, no esperaba algo como esto. Simplemente estamos devastados. Todo este amor por Pete es genial, pero lo cambiaríamos por un día más con él”
Aquí la publicación:
Below is an account from my husband of yesterdays pack walk. “Today we lost our brave, old man Pete. The dogs surprised a black bear just off the trail while we were hiking this morning. It must not have heard or smelled us with the pouring rain. It felt threatened and turned around. Pete stepped up and held off the bear until I could get the other dogs to safety. Once I was sure they were safe, I went back and scared the bear off, but Pete was gravely injured. I was able to get him back down to the main trail and, thanks to Cathi and Kate, we were able to get him in a car and to the hospital pretty quickly. He held on like a real trooper the whole time, and he was never alone in his pain. The x-rays revealed some pretty bad spinal damage that would mean he could never walk again, if he survived all the surgeries (not a certain thing at his age). We decided it was best to let him go this afternoon. Run free Pete, you no longer have all those aches and pains of old age. You had a great 18 months with us running the days away like you loved.” Please light a candle for Pete and remember that fostering and rescuing a dog can sometimes save you. Senior dogs have so much to give. Love you Petey. Save me some cheese for when we see each other again. ❤️💔❤️