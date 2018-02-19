¡De no creer! Actividad paranormal registrada en bar de Reino Unido

The Tyler’s Kiln es un pub ubicado en Canterbury, Reino Unido, que se ha vuelto muy conocido últimamente, y no por su atención o bebidas, sino por la espeluznante actividad paranormal que ocurre allí.
Los vecinos del lugar están totalmente aterrados luego de que se viralizara un video del bar totalmente desocupado, en el cual se pueden ver algunos movimientos extraños. En las imágenes, se pueden ver a sillas y objetos moviéndose, puertas abriéndose y demás aterradores registros.
El video ha sido visto por tanta gente, que un grupo de investigadores paranormales de Reino Unido quiere realizarle una inspección a profundidad.
¿Con qué se encontraran estos investigadores?
Is the Tyler's Kiln Haunted? CCTV Nighttime Motion Alerts
Is The Tyler's Kiln haunted? 👻 Last week we posted an Instagram story of a lamp and suncream moving on its own in our garden. Followers asked a lot of questions – mostly assuming the wind. We weren't convinced so we wondered if there's any more spooky goings on. Here's what we found over the last 2 months of nighttime motion alerts. See what you think…
