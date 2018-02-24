¡Me quiero volver chango! Conozca los bocetos originales de Los Simpson

A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el animador e histórico director de algunos de los capítulos más importantes y emblemáticos de Los Simpson, David Silverman, compartió algunos de los bocetos originales de los personajes de Springfield, dibujados por él en el año 1995.

El animador aclaró que los bocetos pertenecen a una colección que realizó durante una vacaciones y pertenecen al episodio de Frank Grimes; el hombre que murió indirectamente por culpa de Homero Simpson.

Aquí los bocetos:

Sketchbook drawings from @TheSimpsons writers’ retreat winter 1995. Notice my first drawings of Grimey. pic.twitter.com/6Cj0jFS0rt — David Silverman (@tubatron) 16 de febrero de 2018

Another sketch from Winter ‘95 writers retreat (@thatbilloakley & @Joshstrangehill show runners). Ken Keebler suggested what became the Simpsons Spin-off Showcase (5/11/97). Note that “Smithers & Co.” became “The Love-magic Grampa.” pic.twitter.com/9zQfS0qq9V — David Silverman (@tubatron) 19 de febrero de 2018

Another sketch from that Dec. ‘95 writers retreat. This became LISA THE SIMPSON aired much later 3/8/98. Goes to show how some ideas sit on the shelf. pic.twitter.com/dMLTXwPZGC — David Silverman (@tubatron) 21 de febrero de 2018

Homer has a good laugh. We all could use a good laugh. (same sketchbook 12/95) pic.twitter.com/0ICJ7XomKr — David Silverman (@tubatron) 21 de febrero de 2018

En definitiva, una joya para todos los que seguimos esta serie desde sus inicios.