¡Me quiero volver chango! Conozca los bocetos originales de Los Simpson

- 24/02/18

Foto: Flickr/Televisione Streaming/cc

A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el animador e histórico director de algunos de los capítulos más importantes y emblemáticos de Los Simpson, David Silverman, compartió algunos de los bocetos originales de los personajes de Springfield, dibujados por él en el año 1995.

El animador aclaró que los bocetos pertenecen a una colección que realizó durante una vacaciones y pertenecen al episodio de Frank Grimes; el hombre que murió indirectamente por culpa de Homero Simpson.

Aquí los bocetos:

En definitiva, una joya para todos los que seguimos esta serie desde sus inicios.

