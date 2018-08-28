¡Mamacita! Conozca a la hija del actor Johnny Depp Depp
Lily Rose Depp, la hermosa hija de 19 años del actor Johnny Depp, quien también es actriz y modelo, cautiva al mundo no solo por su talento, sino también por su belleza.
La joven, quien cuenta con 3.3 millones de seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram, los dejó sorprendidos, luego de compartir una foto en donde se ve en ropa interior, la cual ha generado todo tipo de reacciones en las personas que siguen su vida y trabajo, los cuales se encuentran principalmente en Estados Unidos, Reino Unido, Asia y Latinoamérica.
No es la primera vez que la hija de Depp comparte fotos ligera de ropa, pues ha dejado ver lo bien que la pasa y se divierte con sus amigos en playas, o algunas fotos de sesiones profesionales de fotografía en el modelaje.
Aquí las fotos:
💘 Rp @lukegilford : I’ve been thinking a lot about the idea of intimacy. It’s an important element in my work and a feeling I often try to convey in my films and photographs. I believe intimacy is developed the same way as a relationship - through mutual trust & respect, and over time. True intimacy cannot be forced and it’s not a one way street. It is so powerful because it takes a real connection to exist, and real connections take work, patience, and love. With this in mind, my friend Lily Rose Depp and I decided to start a new series of photographs together. We shared references over the course of weeks, many of them of her mother — obviously a very personal process for Lily. We went and bought a wig inspired by a shoot her mother had done decades before, and spent a couple days hanging out and taking photos together at home. It was just the two of us and our friend Walker, no crew whatsoever. The images of her in bed and crying especially move me because they are so honest. This experience was so inspiring because it reminded me how rewarding it is to collaborate with friends, and how meaningful it is to create authentic trust and intimacy. ❤️
