Fotogalería

¡Mamacita! Conozca a la hija del actor Johnny Depp Depp

- 28/08/18

Lily Rose Depp, la hermosa hija de 19 años del actor Johnny Depp, quien también es actriz y modelo, cautiva al mundo no solo por su talento, sino también por su belleza.

La joven, quien cuenta con 3.3 millones de seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram, los dejó sorprendidos, luego de compartir una foto en donde se ve en ropa interior, la cual ha generado todo tipo de reacciones en las personas que siguen su vida y trabajo, los cuales se encuentran principalmente en Estados Unidos, Reino Unido, Asia y Latinoamérica.

No es la primera vez que la hija de Depp comparte fotos ligera de ropa, pues ha dejado ver lo bien que la pasa y se divierte con sus amigos en playas, o algunas fotos de sesiones profesionales de fotografía en el modelaje.

Aquí las fotos:

