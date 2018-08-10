X

Lucy Vives nadó en un lago ‘como Dios la trajo al mundo’

Lucy Vives, hija del cantante colombiano Carlos Vives, volvió a desnudarse en su Instagram, solo que esta vez lo hizo mientras nadaba en una laguna de Italia, frente a la mirada de una multitud de espectadores.

En el video, Vives sale totalmente desnuda, mientras salta a la las aguas cristalinas de una laguna.

A la joven de 22 años no le importó la cantidad de personas que la observaba, aunque algunos también se encontraban completamente desnudos.

