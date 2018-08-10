Lucy Vives nadó en un lago ‘como Dios la trajo al mundo’
Lucy Vives, hija del cantante colombiano Carlos Vives, volvió a desnudarse en su Instagram, solo que esta vez lo hizo mientras nadaba en una laguna de Italia, frente a la mirada de una multitud de espectadores.
En el video, Vives sale totalmente desnuda, mientras salta a la las aguas cristalinas de una laguna.
A la joven de 22 años no le importó la cantidad de personas que la observaba, aunque algunos también se encontraban completamente desnudos.
Si quiere ver el video, dele click ¡AQUÍ!
• excited to finally, personally announce this beautiful campaign. • from my ancestral home over in Medellin, brought to you by two incredibly strong women that left everything behind to follow their dream... i give you all @soulintimates ... • when i started this whole adventure behind the camera, I had many versions of what my purpose was.. amongst them, a protest to the saturated portrayal of big asses and big tits in the nude, intimate and health media targeted towards women particularly in latin culture. this same phenomenon seemed to go hand in hand with the inmense popularity of breast implants, buttock augmentation and consmetic mutilation even at ages as young as 15 in young women in latin culture. this correlation isn’t a coincidence in my opinion, injecting unnatural matter into our breasts and and bodies to look like a certain shape is almost directly influenced by the media’s obession with showing one body type as the accepted norm for our beauty standards... this makes me proud to see my tiny ass plastered on a lingerie campaign back in my country 🙌🏽 • we are the endless possibilites of our societies• i wanna invite each of you to an opportunity to treat yourself 🍾 lingerie is about allowing ourselves to enjoy our intimate beauty ! it is truly work of the soul . 🕊 • Descuento del 25% para compras por www.soulintimates.com Válido hasta Agosto 1 de 2018 Con el código: LUCYVIVES •
perlas de agua • at first there were countless reasons why i believed i could never be comfortable infront of a camera. for almost 18 years, i didnt feel more awkward than when someone was taking a picture of me. the ears were a thing, the cockroaches on my face, as some called my eyebrows, were definitely a thing, but there was one ‘flaw’ i never really minded having.. mostly because i never got a chance to see it as a flaw. and every bully is too much of a chicken shit to make fun of something that looked like i was in some sort of horrible fire. lol it was fall.. 1999, i stepped out of my house in miami where we’d just moved, and before i even crossed the street, i got hit and run over by a club car.. i held on to a tube under the vehicle as it dragged me for about two blocks.. each turn of the wheel, caught my hair firmer in its grasp, and the sandlike concrete bricks beneath me took layers and layers of my skin, like a cheese grater until i was, as my mother said, a bloody, disfigured monster. i was almost 4 years old... and though every doctor and witness was certain of my death that day, it was just the first of many moments life would remind me, fuck nah, you got shit to do. • as a petite, scarred model (as most agencies like to put it), im proud of my marks.. to keep them, and accept them as a part of me. a beautiful part of me. and i look forward to a more inclusive future for this industry • one day we gone make it to our dreams fam !! gracias a un hombre etéreo, hermoso por dentro y por fuera, que marcó mi vida para siempre. con menos de 6% de su audio, este artista, especial como ningun alma que habia cruzado por mi camino antes, eschuchó toda mi filosofía, y me dió el espacio para ser yo.. sin maquillaje, sin retoques, solo yo. gracias . 📸@gabriezzo • check out his pearl series... ¿que nos simboliza la perla ? - what does the pearl symbolize to you?
seguimos con los periodistas mediocres... pero primero! gracias a @revistadonjuan por la oportunidad de presentarme ante tu público. Con eso dicho, me da mucha pena tener que públicamente disculparme por la mediocridad escrita dentro de esta edición tituladas con mis imágenes, y con la farsa de que fueran mis palabras. Como profesional en mi medio artístico, y estudiante con futuro doctoral académico, no permito que ningún periodista, ni publicación, me ponga palabras en la boca y mucho menos, palabras que le quitan el valor a mi educación y a este movimiento que acompaño. Fue una falta de respeto hacia mi decir que “me desnudo para que nadie se sienta feo” en vez de decir lo que Lucía Vives dijo: “me desnudo para que las mujeres jóvenes en el mundo y en mi país no piensen que necesitan mutilarse con cirugías de implante de prótesis. Me desnudo para que nadie piense que en esta industria de la belleza no se permite tu cuerpo. Las mujeres afro lucharon de esta manera por decadas antes de ganar su puesto de alto respeto hoy, y con todo y eso, siguen luchando. Lo mismo con las hispanas. Ya que le hemos encontrado belleza a todas la razas de esta especie, ¿porqué no a la individualidad dentro de ellas también? Las mujeres hermosas categorizadas como ‘plus’ llevaron esta revolución en alto y efectivamente causaron un boom social en niñas y mujeres que jamás pensaron que la sociedad fuera a reconocer su belleza. Nuestros medios nos educan, lo dire siempre. • Representar mujeres petite, cicatrizadas, con poco busto y nalgas chiquitas en la industria de la moda y en revistas masculinas como esta, es el activismo y el porqué de mis desnudos. Representar cada cuerpo en los medios es educar y enseñar que hay que celebrar cada cuerpo para realmente entender, ¿Qué es un cuerpo atractivo? . El cuerpo atractivo es el cuerpo que se ama sin pena. 📸 @raulhiguera styled @alexanderyepess
back in new orleans • expired 35mm film • the summer is hot as fuck in the south but the opportunity to hop back into the groove by taking a course with Dr. Rae Taylor , an incredible and highly respected woman in her field, also seen featured on the amazing documentary about criminology in Domestic Violence called Finding Jenn’s Voice. happy to be back, happy to be growing and finally at a place in my life where i can address even deeper and insanely significant issues • blessed to have the tools to continue learning, and the means to continue sharing all i can ! happy to be back breathing humid southern air, planning projects all summer , seeing some familiar faces • whaatt the fuck is uppp #35mm #unretouched #cripsy #film
casual desert looks. ladies, keep your knives on you • after you learn how to use em. consent is sexy, but since that hasn’t caught on yet, self defense is also pretty damn sexy. • before y’all get on my ass about promoting violence, read again. until the violence against women of all colors, races and ages, comes to an end, i will unapollagetically promote self defense, be it physical, or verbal or legal self defense. love me some crispy grainy #filmphotography 🤤 📸 @duvan.chaves @alexanderyepess @theraggedpriest @louisvuitton
i do get this question too often.. but it is a good one. shooting in my own skin is scary, absolutely, but it is freeing ... no makeup .. nothing to fix nothing to change. it is another kind of nudity that i dont endorse often enough. being true is a blessing, no matter how often it feels like a curse. thats my lesson this week! thanks to the beautiful brain behind this all, our @true_________________ babe @danielavalondo • and the most talented lens in medellin 📸 @falcocultum