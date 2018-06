Luchador de a MMA se intentó derribar a su contrario y se noqueó solo

Shit happens coming for that strap all summer fall winter time to show people what I'm capable of . Jose did not knock me out I finished myself . I was beating his ass and would have won the rest of that fight for sure like I was outstriking him out wrestling him beating him in every asset of mma. Unfortunately I defeated myself but I'll be back stronger and better than ever

