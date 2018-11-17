¡Llegó el día! Siga la transmisión del Corona Capital 2018 con Imagine Dragons

Grandes bandas y músicos se presentarán este fin de semana en el famoso festival Corona Capital en donde los mexicanos y asistentes de diferentes partes del mundo podrán disfrutar de este magnífico evento en la Curva 4 del Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

El cartel del festival está encabezado por Imagine Dragons (domingo 18) y Robbie Williams (sábado 17).

También estarán bandas y músicos como Nine Inch Nails, Lorde, The Chemical Brothers, Odesza, Khalid, New Order, MGMT, The War On Drugs, Death Cab For Cutie, Chvrches, The Kooks, Bastille, Børns, Panic! At The Disco, The Neighbourhood, Jenny Lewis, Pond, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Digitalism (live), Atlas Genius, The New Regime, Friendly Fires, Petit Biscuit, K.Flay, Clairo, Mercury Rev, Superorganism, Jai Wolf, Arizona, Max, Nathaniel Rateliff &The Night Sweats, Sparks, Now Now, The Lemon Twigs, Pale Waves, Deaf Havana, San Fermin, Quinn XCII, Gus Dapperton, Yungblud, Shannon and The Clams, Bad Sounds, King Henry, Sasha Sloan y Blank Range.

El evento iniciará a las 2p.m. y contará con cuatro escenarios.

Aquí el cartel oficial por días:

Siga la transmisión del festival aquí ► CORONA CAPITAL 2018