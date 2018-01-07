Las 25 mejores canciones de Queen, según Billboard

Quizá todos tenemos nuestro propio top de canciones favoritas de Queen, aunque elegir la mejor podría resultar un poco difícil, pero Billboard resolvió ese problema y realizó un listado con las 25 mejores canciones de la banda que algún día lideró Freddie Mercury.
25. Tenement Funster
24. In The Lap Of The Gods
23. Hammer To Fall
22. Don’t Stop Me Now
21. 39
20. Need Your Loving Tonight
19. Seven Seas Of Rhye
18. Somebody To Love
17. Keep Yourself Alive
16. Brighton Rock
15. Who Wants To Live Forever
14. I Want It All
13. Now I’m Here
12. Radio Ga Ga
11. Another One Bites the Dust
10. Stone Cold Crazy
9. You’re My Best Friend
8. Crazy Little Thing Called Love
7. We Are the Champions
6. Tie Your Mother Down
5. Killer Queen
4. Fat Bottomed Girls
3. We Will Rock You
2. Under Pressure” – David Bowie
1. Bohemian Rhapsody