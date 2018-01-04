La sensual campeona de ciclismo artístico lo dejará con los nervios de punta
Su nombre es Viola Brand, la atleta alemana que es una sensación en redes sociales por dos motivos: su belleza y su talento.
La actual campeona de ciclismo artístico y bicampeona mundial, deja a todos sus seguidores con los nervios de punta y solo vean porqué:
So I arrived yesterday in Bavaria and there is plenty of snow here ⛄️😊. I took some of my university work 📚 with me but I still have enough time to enjoy myself. Hope you guys are doing fine !
Christmas eve with friends and loved ones😊🎄! … But it's not always like that in real life. So my heart goes out to all of you guys who are maybe not having the perfect Christmas right now due to work or other circumstances! Merry Christmas!🎄 ❤️
Y ahora algunas de sus fotografías:
Today was training free... well almost, I did some strength exercises and now my legs are burning 🔥 😅! But I rewarded myself with some hot punch and cinnamon bread at the Chrismas market back in our town 🎄😊😊! Have a nice weekend everybody!! Photo by @graeme.mac.donald
Just came home from training camp and boy is it snowing 🌨 . Luckily I had my winter tires put on the week before 🚗. Picture is from the #cycleball worldcup last week 😊. (Picture by Peter von Bohemen)
Oh sunny day 🌞... NOT! Winter is coming and it's getting freezing outside 🤧❄️! Tomorrow I'll do a show at the Cycleball Worldcup in Willich, so those guys can see some skills 💁♀️😂. #Cycleball is basically like football but on bikes 😂👌. Really cool to watch! Have a nice weekend guys!
Don't stop until you're proud! 😊 Have you ever done something you thought you were not capable of doing? Photo by @graeme.mac.donald
So different with the makeup 🙊😀 Happy Halloween 😀🎃 Photo: @ionadutz Bike: @ridelightweight Outfit: @benu_berlin
😁🚲😊 Photo 📸@as_photography_by_alex_seegis