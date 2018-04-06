La increíble imagen de Linda Carter, ‘La Mujer Maravilla’ a sus 66 años
La legendaria heroína, interpretada por la bella Linda Carter, quedó grabada en la mente de los fanáticos que no olvidan su legendario papel, sin embargo la belleza de Linda sigue siendo protagonista a sus 66 años.
Aunque muchos fanáticos apunten que la mujer ha utilizado “con abuso” las cirugías y el botox, luciendo en la actualidad un rostro diferente al que le mostró al mundo en su época dorada.
