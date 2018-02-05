X

Fotogalería

Ella es la famosa “mujer centauro” por el tamaño de su trasero

- 05/02/18

Esta mujer de 31 años, egresada de la Universidad de Buffalo, se volvió famosa en redes sociales gracias al tamaño de su trasero y sus piernas, tanto así que los usuarios la llaman “la mujer centauro”.

La doctora no siente vergüenza alguna por su cuerpo, todo lo contrario, lo muestra con orgullo:

Comentarios

519.790

Influencia
Social

517.5K

0

2.3K

Mapa Web Quienes somos/Contacta Emisoras Aviso Legal Política de privacidad Política de cookies