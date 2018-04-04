La actriz de Game of Thrones que visitará Bogotá para la Comic Con
Así es, la Comic Con vendrá con sorpresas y esta vez gracias a una de las invitadas, ella es Nathalie Emmanuel, quien interpreta a ‘Missandei’ en la serie de HBO ‘Game Of Thrones’, más conocida por ser la traductora de Daenerys Targaryen.
La actriz llegará a nuestro país en el marco de la Comic Con como invitada especial en el mes de junio.
Nathalie también hizo parte de Fast & Furious 7 y 8 haciendo el papel de Megan Ramsey; pero ahí no para todo, pues participó en la película de Netflix ‘The Titan’.
