La actriz de Game of Thrones que visitará Bogotá para la Comic Con

- 04/04/18

Así es, la Comic Con vendrá con sorpresas y esta vez gracias a una de las invitadas, ella es Nathalie Emmanuel, quien interpreta a ‘Missandei’ en la serie de HBO ‘Game Of Thrones’, más conocida por ser la traductora de Daenerys Targaryen.

La actriz llegará a nuestro país en el marco de la Comic Con como invitada especial en el mes de junio.

Nathalie también hizo parte de Fast & Furious 7 y 8 haciendo el papel de Megan Ramsey; pero ahí no para todo, pues participó en la película de Netflix ‘The Titan’.

