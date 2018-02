Jugadores causan indignación por jugarle con burla a su rival

Kaizer Chiefs Kasi Flava – Asidlali

Showboating…You either hate it or love it ⚽😍😡Kaizer Chiefs turned on the style in their Asidlali match against Platinum Stars on Saturday. Coach Arthur Zwane was not impressed with the Kasi Flava antics but the crowd at Makhulong Stadium certainly enjoyed the show.

Publicado por SuperSport Football en Lunes, 19 de febrero de 2018