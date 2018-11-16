¡Impresionante! Ella es la modelo de 28 años que parece de 58
Tal y como lo leyeron, se trata de Sara Geurts, una modelo de 28 años que padece de Ehlers-Danlos (EDS, por sus siglas en inglés), un “desorden” que provoca elasticidad en la piel y, ante esto, su apariencia la hace ver de más edad.
Esto no ha sido para nada fácil, por eso, en entrevista con el diario The Sun, aclaró que en su época escolar fue blanco de las burlas:
“En la escuela trataba de cubrir mi piel. No quería que nadie hiciera preguntas sobre eso. No quería hablarlo”.
Sin embargo esta alteración en su piel la ha llevado a recorrer varias pasarelas de moda, dejando de lado el concepto “estético” que se tiene en el mundo de la moda.
