¡Impactante! Sensual modelo Playboy se opera la nariz y la dejaron sin hueso
Chloe Khan, la conocida modelo inglesa que hace parte de Playboy, sufrió las consecuencias de una operación de nariz que le ocasionó la pérdida de su hueso.
“¡Mi nariz fue absolutamente destruida y NO TENíA HUESOS EN MI NARIZ!”.
La modelo contó que tuvo que ser sometida a una segunda cirugía donde le retiraron un poco de cartílago de la oreja para reconstruirle su nariz:
@elitecosmeticsurgery . This is not a glamorous post but I have had so many dms asking where I got my nose done I wanted to be open with yall . On Halloween I went to @elitecosmeticsurgery . My nose was absolutely destroyed and I had NO BONES IN MY NOSE ! I didn’t need a cosmetic surgery I needed to have a full reconstruction with 8 graphs from my ear cartilage . My full nose was rebuilt and I am so thankful for what @dr.aliuckan was able to achieve he really is the best surgeon in the world . I wish I found him first . I’m not recommending or pushing people to go get surgery but if you have already made the decision to get surgery and are looking for the right place or you need a revision honestly there is no where that compares . (Previous to this I had gone to a “top surgeon “ on instagram with a massive following who I had stalked for years and he ended out being a fraudster conman and nobody believed me how bad it was . ) This is why I’m sharing this to make sure everyone has the knowledge of a safe surgeon with amazing results ) Thankyou so much @elitecosmeticsurgery you have changed my life . If you have any questions about surgery , rhinos , bbl or anything drop them below and I will answer . ( I know the pics are minging but you guys are my family and I’m just keeping it real with yall ) @elitecosmeticsurgery