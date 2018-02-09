X

¡Impactante! Sensual modelo Playboy se opera la nariz y la dejaron sin hueso

- 09/02/18

Chloe Khan, la conocida modelo inglesa que hace parte de Playboy, sufrió las consecuencias de una operación de nariz que le ocasionó la pérdida de su hueso.

“¡Mi nariz fue absolutamente destruida y NO TENíA HUESOS EN MI NARIZ!”.

La modelo contó que tuvo que ser sometida a una segunda cirugía donde le retiraron un poco de cartílago de la oreja para reconstruirle su nariz:

