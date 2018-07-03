¡Impactante! – La modelo ‘anciana’ de 26 años de edad que tiene conmocionadas las redes sociales
Sara Geurts es una modelo de 26 años ,pero físicamente no luce como tal. La modelo padece el Síndrome de Ehler-Danlos, una condición que hace que su piel parezca la de una persona mayor, esto es debido a que el síndrome le impide generar colágeno, por lo que su piel no se mantiene tersa.
Solo existen ocho casos conocidos hasta ahora en todo el mundo, y Geurts sufre la más grave, ya que tiene el grado más alto. Su piel luce flácida y llena de arrugas como la de una anciana, pero la modelo Geurts ya no se siente mal al respecto. Por el contrario, ahora lo considera como el aspecto más bonito de todo su cuerpo.
“Cuando cumplí los 22 años empecé a ver mi cuerpo como algo único. Me entristece haberme sentido fea en algún momento”.
Sara quiere que los estándares de belleza sean alterados y no se basen en las mismas características de siempre. En la actualidad ya cuenta con una legión de seguidores: en Instagram acumula más de 65.000
