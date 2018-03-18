Hija de Carlos Vives se vuelve a empelotar pero esta vez lo comentarios no son buenos
Aunque las críticas en desnudos anteriores fueron alentadoras y llenas de halagos, esta vez la hija del artista colombiano no recibió buenos comentarios por su nuevo desnudo.
Lucy Vives posa frente a la cámara sin ropa y es cuestionada por mostrar su “extrema delgadez”, pues en la fotografía se puede evidenciar, y como aseguran los comentarios, se notan las costillas y hasta le dijeron que padecía anorexia.
Sin embargo, tapando uno de sus senos con su cabello y mostrando su rostro con sensualidad Lucy sumó más de 54 mil likes en su foto.
this month i dove into a lot of fashion... it was new to have another layer of art to work with... but i became aware of a lot of new possibilities. we have an infinity to work with, as creatives. but that vastness can often paralize us. how do you stay focused? how do you manage to bring yourself back to art? ...i dont have the answer to this , not wholly, not yet. but thanks for sticking around while i get my shit together • color was a big protagonist this week n what better way to start sharing fashion n colors with y’all than with our favorite @crimsoncrazed n make up by @katerina_martina 🌱
woman vs. human • as a young girl i was taught the importance of posture. i was taught ballet and was, luckily, born in a time and place that encouraged primary and even secondary education for young girls. actually, it enforced it. i came to appreciate education and books as quickly as i realized that it was a privilege many women before me didn’t have • during the elizabethan era, it became attractive for women to have private tutors teach them how to be considered cultured and respected in a wealth driven society. a little literature, sometimes a foreign language, a crazy instrument, and , always , how to be a lovely dance partner and mother is what being a woman’s been about. i was even sent to cooking class as a kid. imagine that... a soon to be perfectly maleable, and docile creature for whoever had the privilege to claim me. honestly, as im writing this, i even fantasize about poise and chivalry a little here n there... but as i continue to think about the root of things, i see clearly that even cultured / educated women were and are desirable for a reason. they’re either fascinating, or proof that their families could afford to get the girl someone to teach her a few poems and even have enough time and money to practice the piano daily. wouldn’t that make her a catch? a lovely mother? a wonderfully dependent wife? the truth is, even as the woman’s role evolved, the intention and purpose of her development and standard stayed the same. true, inner freedom for women flourished at such a slow rate, that women lost sight of their unique individuality. their very own potential to grow. we thought our whole happiness and our whole lives would, essentially, be crap unless we were a mom, a great damn mom, and a wife.. a ‘perfect’ wife. these two factors became our limit... our ultimate , our final and our only. it became the definition of our liberation. • a thought i wanted to share as im rereading the feminine mystique by betty friedan... • people cant really feel the freedom of being human unless they can have real, actual freedom to choose.. to be.. and to want.. themselves. • 📸 @perazna 💄 @katerina_martina
it was an absolute dream and an incredible honor to feature on the cover and inner spread of the 2017 Dec. - Jan. 2018 edition of MAXIM Magazine in Colombia • besides the 3 days of food poisoning , throwing up before and after nearly each shot (this one included) , the crashing and flipping over of a Can-Am motor cart with me n @cv420 inside, you can barely freaking tell here ! i had the blessing and privilege to stay at a breathtaking eco-hotel at a natural reserve in Guatapé , Antioquia that is home and sanctuary to more bird species than there are in All of England. facts. this eco hotel cares for some of Colombia's most endangered species, monkeys that visit you for breakfast, a puma, deer, a cougar, 5 black swans, and Acres n Acres n Acres of beautifully nourished green land for all the flaura to flourish in health • massive thank you to our talented team of badasses and the opportunity to feature in the cover of this gentleman's magazine, as a latin queer woman, shot by a latin female photographer to talk about feminism and philosophy • wholly grateful !! pick up a copy lmk whatchu think ❤️🌹❤️ • ⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️. the article's interview unfortunately features some fallacious information regarding huracán maria ... including stating 13 casualties is an insult to claim after the hundreds reaching thousands that lost family members. @maximcolombia @maximmag 📸 @perazna • styled by @nataliauribevprodstyling • location @hotelmanantialesdelcampo