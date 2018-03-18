X

Hija de Carlos Vives se vuelve a empelotar pero esta vez lo comentarios no son buenos

Aunque las críticas en desnudos anteriores fueron alentadoras y llenas de halagos, esta vez la hija del artista colombiano no recibió buenos comentarios por su nuevo desnudo.

Lucy Vives posa frente a la cámara sin ropa y es cuestionada por mostrar su “extrema delgadez”, pues en la fotografía se puede evidenciar, y como aseguran los comentarios, se notan las costillas y hasta le dijeron que padecía anorexia.

Sin embargo, tapando uno de sus senos con su cabello y mostrando su rostro con sensualidad Lucy sumó más de 54 mil likes en su foto.

