Gastó el dinero de sus padres para convertirse en la ‘Barbie humana’ y así va la cosa
Gabriela Jirackova, con 18 años, quien declaró ser fanática a la famosa muñeca Barbie, llevó su gusto al extremo luego de gastar miles de dólares mensuales para parecerse lo más posible la figura representativa de belleza en el mundo.
Tal como lo ha compartido en internet, dice tener cerca de 300 de estas muñecas, no obstante decidió ser ella misma la personificación de la Barbie tal y como lo revelan las fotografías que sube a sus diversas redes sociales.
Y es que desde los 16 años empezó su proceso de transformación para ser la Barbie Humana cuando comenzó con la operación de senos aumentándolos de forma considerable, después los rellenos faciales y las extensiones de cabello y otros retoque faciales cuestan alrededor de los 1250 dólares mensuales para mantenerlos perfectos.
Para el futuro tiene planeado aumentar más el tamaño de sus senos y la extirpación de varias costillas solo para lograr el cuerpo deseado.