Gal Gadot visitó vestida de la ‘Mujer Maravilla’ a niños con cáncer
La actriz israelí, Gal Gadot, quien interpreta a ‘La Mujer Maravilla’, realizó un emotivo acto que se ha robado los corazones de todos sus seguidores.
La actriz, quien actualmente está en pleno rodaje de ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, interrumpió las grabaciones y decidió visitar un centro asistencial para niños con cáncer, el cual queda muy cerca al lugar en donde se está grabando la película.
Durante algunas horas, Gadot les dio esperanza y alegría a los pequeños del centro, los cuales se mostraron muy agradecidos con su inesperada visita.
Aquí algunas de las fotos del maravilloso acto de amor y ternura que realizó la actriz israelí:
