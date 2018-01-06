X

[Fotos] Conozcan la mujer con la cara más linda del mundo

Su nombre es Liza Soberano y tiene 19 años, una filipina que fue elegida como la “cara más linda del mundo”, un puesto digno por el que competían reconocidas estrellas como Emma Watson, Emilia Clarke, y Natalie Portman. 

La asociación de críticos británicos TC Candler, fue quien eligió a Liza Soberano. Aunque el camino no fue fácil, ya que la filipina tuvo que disputar el galardón con un listado de 100 mujeres.

