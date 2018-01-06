[Fotos] Conozcan la mujer con la cara más linda del mundo
Su nombre es Liza Soberano y tiene 19 años, una filipina que fue elegida como la “cara más linda del mundo”, un puesto digno por el que competían reconocidas estrellas como Emma Watson, Emilia Clarke, y Natalie Portman.
La asociación de críticos británicos TC Candler, fue quien eligió a Liza Soberano. Aunque el camino no fue fácil, ya que la filipina tuvo que disputar el galardón con un listado de 100 mujeres.
New year, new age...remember to take moments to breathe, to be grateful and to just be. There will be moments when it’s really good and times when you will face adversity and difficulties. Remember that it will pass. Always work on yourself and continue to grow. Take care of yourself and always be committed to that. It’s been 13-15 years and i can only remember 2-3 times I’ve been sick with just a mild cold. I know it was because I made myself sick with stress. So I wish the same health for you as you get older. It’s worth it to take care of yourself. Nourish your spirit every single day. I love you. 🌟 This was a message to me from my aunty and I just thought i should share it with everybody else. Have a great day guys!!! 💕
My caption really has nothing to do with this picture but has anyone ever seen brown eyes in the light? Like with really really good lighting. In the sun the color brown vanishes and turns into rays, golden rays of light. Creating its own image of a sunset. Theres absolutely nothing ordinary about brown eyes and I am damn lucky to have looked into a beautiful pair of brown eyes in my lifetime.