Emma Watson sorprende con portada de Vogue Australia

La actriz que le dio vida a la querida e inteligente Hermione Granger en Harry Potter, acaba de sorprender en la portada de la revista Vogue Australia en su edición de marzo.
La actriz fue fotografiada por el reconocido fotógrafo Peter Lindbergh y estilizada por Hannes Hetta.
A través de esta edición, la actriz quiere seguir dando mensajes alentadores no solo a las mujeres alrededor del mundo, sino a la sociedad en general.
El título de la edición de marzo de Vogue Australia será ‘Designing the future’ que traduce ‘Diseñando el futuro’, hablará de lo importante de los cambios, y saldrá a la venta desde el 26 de febrero.
@emmawatson is our March 2018 cover star and special guest editor! “After a year dominated by an alarming newsfeed, it seems we have hit a turning point in 2018. Silenced voices are becoming amplified and media outlets are shining a spotlight on the people and groups challenging for change,” Watson writes of her guest editorship. “ I would like to challenge you, after reading this issue, to make a one-degree shift, because a small change can make a huge difference.” Tap the link in the bio to read Watson’s entire guest editor’s letter and see the full cover shoot. Photographed by @therealpeterlindbergh, styled by @hanneshetta, Vogue Australia, March 2018. The issue goes on sale Monday, February 26.