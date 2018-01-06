Con elegante atuendo, Gal Gadot demuestra porqué hechiza a sus fans
¡La mujer que es toda una maravilla! La actriz que se vistió de heroína en la película de DC Comics, La Liga de la Justicia, y que contó con su producción en solitario, sorprendió a los asistentes del Festival Internacional de Cine de Palms Springs.
Gal Gadot, de 32 años, se presentó con un elegante atuendo color rosa, robándose el protagonismo del festival, a quien solo le han bastado dos apariciones en la franquicia de superhéroes.
— → Gal photographed whilst attending Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch Brunch at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on the 3rd of January! 💗💗💗
