Desde U2 hasta Foster the People lamentaron la muerte de Dolores O’Riordan

- 16/01/18

El 15 de enero falleció a sus 46 años Dolores O’Riordan, la voz de The Cranberries, por este motivo sus colegas no dudaron en recordar a esta gran mujer por el legado que dejó a todos los amantes de la música.

Desde U2 hasta Foster the People y pasando por Duran Duran, le dieron el último adiós a Dolores:

