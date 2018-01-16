Desde U2 hasta Foster the People lamentaron la muerte de Dolores O’Riordan
El 15 de enero falleció a sus 46 años Dolores O’Riordan, la voz de The Cranberries, por este motivo sus colegas no dudaron en recordar a esta gran mujer por el legado que dejó a todos los amantes de la música.
Desde U2 hasta Foster the People y pasando por Duran Duran, le dieron el último adiós a Dolores:
My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family.— Hozier (@Hozier) 15 de enero de 2018
Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends— Kodaline (@Kodaline) 15 de enero de 2018
We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time. https://t.co/6p20QD2Ii5 pic.twitter.com/vXscj0VGHS— Duran Duran (@duranduran) 15 de enero de 2018
I’m really shocked that #DoloresORiordan has passed so suddenly— Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) 15 de enero de 2018
- I was talking to her a couple weeks before Christmas she seemed happy and well - we even spoke about maybe writing some songs together - unbelievable god bless her pic.twitter.com/Pk2QyAaaBw
gone too soon.— MUNA (@whereisMUNA) 15 de enero de 2018
rest in power to one of our biggest musical inspirations, dolores o'riordan.
thank you. pic.twitter.com/ZghvQS4p2M
Devastated for fans and her family- Dolores O’Riorden had such an exquisite voice, so distinctive and defining of an era. She would have continued to be a rare musical treasure late into a long life #gonetoosoon https://t.co/2QH2cPgRf6— Liz Phair (@PhizLair) 15 de enero de 2018
Shocked and heartbroken over Dolores O’Riordan’s death. The Cranberries were pinnacle in showing me that it was possible to fully embrace masculine and feminine energy in one cohesive sound. She was a true pioneer 💔— Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) 15 de enero de 2018
Delores O'Riordan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HnRcn2ULMQ— Adele (@Adele) 16 de enero de 2018
the cranberries were the only thing my whole family ever agreed on. RIP Dolores pic.twitter.com/ososLUdMYu— WAVVES (@WAVVES) 15 de enero de 2018
"We are all saddened to hear the news. Dolores was a brilliant & generous spirit w/ a quick humor & a stunning voice. Our love to the band & to her family & fans." -Michael Stipe & the whole of R.E.M. & REMHQ pic.twitter.com/qhYN8aXebD— R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) 16 de enero de 2018
So saddened to hear about the sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan. Our sincerest condolences to @The_Cranberries and all of her loved ones.— Garbage (@garbage) 15 de enero de 2018