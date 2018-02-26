Deftones lanza su nueva cerveza “Good Morning Beautiful”

La banda de metal alternativo estadounidense, Deftones, acaba de lanzar su nueva cerveza “Good Morning Beautiful”.

“Good Morning Beautiful”; una cerveza ‘brown ale’ con coco, café y sirope de arce, es la tercera bebida que saca la banda de Chino Moreno con la cervecería Belching Beaver:

Introducing Good Morning Beautiful, our third release in partnership with San Diego brewery, @BelchingBeaver. GMB is shipping nationwide over the next 2 weeks and will be available where all great craft beer is sold. Find a store near you: https://t.co/DimMEtm4bf . pic.twitter.com/pa5VpmSaNy

— Deftones (@deftones) 24 de febrero de 2018