X

Noticia

Deftones lanza su nueva cerveza “Good Morning Beautiful”

- 26/02/18

video

Foto: Belching Beaver

La banda de metal alternativo estadounidense, Deftones, acaba de lanzar su nueva cerveza “Good Morning Beautiful”.

“Good Morning Beautiful”; una cerveza ‘brown ale’ con coco, café y sirope de arce, es la tercera bebida que saca la banda de Chino Moreno con la cervecería Belching Beaver:

¿Les gustaría probarla?

Comentarios

2.422.805

Influencia
Social

518.8K

1.9M

2.3K

Mapa Web Quienes somos/Contacta Emisoras Aviso Legal Política de privacidad Política de cookies