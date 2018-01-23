Conozcan los nominados los Premios Oscar 2018

Los premios más relevantes de la industria del séptimo arte que se entregarán el próximo 4 de marzo, pero ya se conocieron los nominados que se disputarán las estatuillas más envidiadas de Hollywood.
‘The Shape of Water’, del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro, recibió 13 nominaciones.
Si se perdieron algún detalle de la ceremonia de nominación, pueden revivirlo aquí.
Mejor Película:
Call me by your name
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
Dunkirk
Lady Bird
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Actor Principal:
Timothée Chalamet , Call me by your name
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Mejor Actriz Principal:
Sally Hawkings, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Meryl Streep, The Post
Saorise Ronan, Lady Bird
Mejor Actriz de Reparto:
Mary J. Blige, Mother
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Mejor actor de reparto:
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Plummer, All The Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Mejor Director:
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Nominados a cinematografía:
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkerke
The Shape of Water
Mudbound
Mejor Guión Original
La forma del agua
Tres anuncios en las afueras
La gran enfermedad del amor
Déjame salir
Mejor Película de Animación
Bebe jefazo
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent
The breadwinner
Mejor Película Extranjera
El insulto (Líbano)
Loveless (Rusia)
On body and soul (Hungría)
The square (Suecia)
Una mujer fantástica (Chile)
Mejor Banda Sonora
Dunkerque
El hilo invisible
Tres anuncios a las afueras
La forma del agua
Star wars: Los últimos Jedi
Mejor Canción
Mighty River (Mudbound)
Remember me (Coco)
Mistery of love (Call me by your name)
Stand up for something (Marshall)
This is me (El gran showman)
Mejores Efectos Especiales
Blade Runner
Guardianes de la Galaxia
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi
Kong: La isla calavera
La guerra del planeta de los simios
Mejor Montaje
Baby Driver
Yo, Tonya
Dunkerque
La forma del agua
Tres anuncios en las afueras
Mejor Fotografía
Blade Runner 2049
El instante más oscuro
Mudbound
La forma del agua
Dunkerque
Mejor Sonido
Baby driver
La forma del agua
Blade Runner
Dunkerque
Star Wars
Mejor Montaje de Sonido
Baby driver
Blade Runner
Dunkerque
La forma del agua
Star Wars: la forma del agua
Mejor película Documental
Abacus
Faces Places
Icarus
Last mine in Aleppo
Strong Island
Mejor cortometraje de animación
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rythdm
Mejor corto Documental
Edith + Eddie
Heaven is a traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin (e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop