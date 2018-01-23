Conozcan los nominados los Premios Oscar 2018

Los premios más relevantes de la industria del séptimo arte que se entregarán el próximo 4 de marzo, pero ya se conocieron los nominados que se disputarán las estatuillas más envidiadas de Hollywood.

‘The Shape of Water’, del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro, recibió 13 nominaciones.

Si se perdieron algún detalle de la ceremonia de nominación, pueden revivirlo aquí.

Mejor Película:

Call me by your name

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

Dunkirk

Lady Bird

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Actor Principal:

Timothée Chalamet , Call me by your name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor Actriz Principal:

Sally Hawkings, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Meryl Streep, The Post

Saorise Ronan, Lady Bird

Mejor Actriz de Reparto:

Mary J. Blige, Mother

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Mejor actor de reparto:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer, All The Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Mejor Director:

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Nominados a cinematografía:

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkerke

The Shape of Water

Mudbound

Mejor Guión Original

La forma del agua

Tres anuncios en las afueras

La gran enfermedad del amor

Déjame salir

Mejor Película de Animación

Bebe jefazo

Ferdinand

Coco

Loving Vincent

The breadwinner

Mejor Película Extranjera

El insulto (Líbano)

Loveless (Rusia)

On body and soul (Hungría)

The square (Suecia)

Una mujer fantástica (Chile)

Mejor Banda Sonora

Dunkerque

El hilo invisible

Tres anuncios a las afueras

La forma del agua

Star wars: Los últimos Jedi

Mejor Canción

Mighty River (Mudbound)

Remember me (Coco)

Mistery of love (Call me by your name)

Stand up for something (Marshall)

This is me (El gran showman)

Mejores Efectos Especiales

Blade Runner

Guardianes de la Galaxia

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi

Kong: La isla calavera

La guerra del planeta de los simios

Mejor Montaje

Baby Driver

Yo, Tonya

Dunkerque

La forma del agua

Tres anuncios en las afueras

Mejor Fotografía

Blade Runner 2049

El instante más oscuro

Mudbound

La forma del agua

Dunkerque

Mejor Sonido

Baby driver

La forma del agua

Blade Runner

Dunkerque

Star Wars

Mejor Montaje de Sonido

Baby driver

Blade Runner

Dunkerque

La forma del agua

Star Wars: la forma del agua

Mejor película Documental

Abacus

Faces Places

Icarus

Last mine in Aleppo

Strong Island

Mejor cortometraje de animación

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rythdm

Mejor corto Documental

Edith + Eddie

Heaven is a traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin (e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop