Conozcan y apuesten por los nominados a los Golden Globes 2018

La noche de este domingo 7 de enero se viste de gala, la razón: los Golden Globes 2018. Por esta razón, si usted es amante del cine o tiende a pegarse al televisor para ver sus series favoritas, pues conozca el listado completo de nominados.

Nominados a “Mejor película drama”

“Dunkirk”

“Call Me By Your Name”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Nominados a “Mejor película de comedia”

“Lady Bird”

“Get Out”

“I, Tonya”

“The Disaster Artist”

“The Greatest Showman”

Nominadas a “Mejor actriz película de drama”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Nominadas a “Mejor actriz película de comedia”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Judi Dench, “Victoria and Abdul”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”

Nominados a “Mejor actor película drama”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Nominados a “Mejor actor película comedia”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

Nominadas a “Mejor actriz de reparto”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Nominadas a “Mejor actor de reparto”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me By Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Nominados a “Mejor director”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Ridley Scott, “All the Money in the World”

Nominadas a “Mejor serie de drama”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

Nominadas a “Mejor actriz serie de drama”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander” (Starz)

Claire Foy, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce” (HBO)

Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

Nominados a “Mejor actor serie de drama”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor” (ABC)

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan” (Showtime)

Nominados a “Mejor serie de Comedia”

“Will & Grace” (NBC)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“Blackish” (ABC)

“SMILF” (Showtime)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Nominadas a “Mejor actriz serie de comedia”

Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)

Alison Brie, “GLOW” (Netflix)

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” (FX)

Frankie Shaw, “SMILF” (Showtime)

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Nominados a “Mejor actor serie de comedia”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None” (Netflix)

Anthony Anderson, “Blackish” (ABC)

Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace” (NBC)

Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick” (Amazon)

William H. Macy, “Shameless” (Showtime)

Nominados a “Mejor miniserie”

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“Fargo” (FX)

“The Sinner” (USA)

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” (Sundance)

Nominados a “Mejor cinta animada”

“Coco”

“Loving Vincent”

“The Breadwinner”

“Ferdinand”

“The Boss Baby”

Nominadas a “Mejor canción original”

“Remember Me,” “Coco”

“This Is Me,” “The Greatest Showman”

“Mighty River,” “Mudbound”

“Home,” “Ferdinand”

“The Star,” “The Star”

Nominadas a “Mejor película extranjera”

“The Square”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade”

“A Fantastic Woman”

“Loveless”