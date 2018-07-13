Canciones esenciales para escuchar en el Día Mundial del Rock

El maestro Juan Kiss escogió 18 canciones que usted no puede dejar de escuchar hoy 13 de julio, Día Mundial del Rock.

¿Cuál es su canción favorita de rock? Esa que no puede dejar de escuchar ni un segundo.

1 Elvis Presley – Hound Dog

2 Chuck Berry – Johnny B. Goode

3 Let It Be

4 The Rolling Stones – (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

5 Led Zeppelin – Stairway To Heaven

6 Black Sabbath – Paranoid

7 Pink Floyd – Another Brick In The Wall

8 Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody

9 Aerosmith – Dream On

10 Deep Purple – Smoke On The Water



11 AC/DC – Highway to Hell



12 Van Halen – Jump



13 Metallica – Seek And Destroy



14 Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine



15 Bon Jovi – Livin’ On A Prayer



16 Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit



17 Oasis – Don’t Look Back In Anger



18 In The End – Linkin Park

