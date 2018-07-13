Canciones esenciales para escuchar en el Día Mundial del Rock

El maestro Juan Kiss escogió 18 canciones que usted no puede dejar de escuchar hoy 13 de julio, Día Mundial del Rock.
¿Cuál es su canción favorita de rock? Esa que no puede dejar de escuchar ni un segundo.
1 Elvis Presley – Hound Dog
2 Chuck Berry – Johnny B. Goode
3 Let It Be
4 The Rolling Stones – (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
5 Led Zeppelin – Stairway To Heaven
6 Black Sabbath – Paranoid
7 Pink Floyd – Another Brick In The Wall
8 Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody
9 Aerosmith – Dream On
10 Deep Purple – Smoke On The Water
11 AC/DC – Highway to Hell
12 Van Halen – Jump
13 Metallica – Seek And Destroy
14 Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine
15 Bon Jovi – Livin’ On A Prayer
16 Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit
17 Oasis – Don’t Look Back In Anger
18 In The End – Linkin Park