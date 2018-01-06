¡Atención! Las series y películas que desaparecerán de Netlix en enero

Todo es alegría cuando la plataforma streaming actualiza su parrilla de contenidos, pero pasa todo lo contrario cuando decide retirar algunas series y películas que encontrábamos con seguridad en su servicio.
Un total de 53 series y películas, según apunta La República, se despiden de Netflix a partir del primer mes del 2018, es decir… desde ya.
Así que revisen sin llorar el listado
A partir de enero 1 y 2:
Chicago
Daddy Day Care
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Dressed to Kill
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Forrest Gump
Four Brothers
Free Willy
Grease
Gremlins
I Am Sam
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 15
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 14
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 17
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 16
License to Drive
Made of Honor
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Mona Lisa Smile
Police Academy
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Saw: The Final Chapter
Someone Like You
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Day the Earth Stood Still
The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
The Man with One Red Shoe
The Manhattan Project
The Mighty Ducks
The Parent Trap
The Secret Garden
The Switch
Three Coins in the Fountain
White Chicks
Young Mr. Lincoln
Enero 3, 4 y 5
VHS
Lost – de la temporadas 1 a la 6
Fantasia
Fantasia 2000
The Host
Del 15 al 30 de enero
Sirens – Temporadas 1 y 2
Futurama – De la temporadas 7 a la 10