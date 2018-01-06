¡Atención! Las series y películas que desaparecerán de Netlix en enero

Todo es alegría cuando la plataforma streaming actualiza su parrilla de contenidos, pero pasa todo lo contrario cuando decide retirar algunas series y películas que encontrábamos con seguridad en su servicio.

Un total de 53 series y películas, según apunta La República, se despiden de Netflix a partir del primer mes del 2018, es decir… desde ya.

Así que revisen sin llorar el listado

A partir de enero 1 y 2:

Chicago

Daddy Day Care

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Dressed to Kill

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Free Willy

Grease

Gremlins

I Am Sam

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 15

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 14

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 17

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Año 16

License to Drive

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mona Lisa Smile

Police Academy

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw: The Final Chapter

Someone Like You

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness

The Man with One Red Shoe

The Manhattan Project

The Mighty Ducks

The Parent Trap

The Secret Garden

The Switch

Three Coins in the Fountain

White Chicks

Young Mr. Lincoln

Enero 3, 4 y 5

VHS

Lost – de la temporadas 1 a la 6

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

The Host

Del 15 al 30 de enero

Sirens – Temporadas 1 y 2

Futurama – De la temporadas 7 a la 10

