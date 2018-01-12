X

Fotogalería

Así fue como Axl Rose, Lars Ulrich, Slash y más colegas despidieron a Eddie Clarke

- 12/01/18

A solo días de iniciar el 2018 ya tenemos la primera pérdida del año: “Fast” Eddie Clarke, legendario guitarrista de la formación original de Motörhead, murió a los 67 años de edad.

Tras la confirmación de su muerte a través de las redes sociales, por esta razón y por la misma vía, algunos colegas se despidieron de Eddie, sin duda un gran vacío para el rock.

Comentarios

2.399.433

Influencia
Social

515.6K

1.9M

2.3K

Mapa Web Quienes somos/Contacta Emisoras Aviso Legal Política de privacidad Política de cookies