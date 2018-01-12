Así fue como Axl Rose, Lars Ulrich, Slash y más colegas despidieron a Eddie Clarke
A solo días de iniciar el 2018 ya tenemos la primera pérdida del año: “Fast” Eddie Clarke, legendario guitarrista de la formación original de Motörhead, murió a los 67 años de edad.
Tras la confirmación de su muerte a través de las redes sociales, por esta razón y por la misma vía, algunos colegas se despidieron de Eddie, sin duda un gran vacío para el rock.
Thank you for the riffs.— Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich) 11 de enero de 2018
Thank you for the solos.
Thank you for the attitude.
Thank you for being in the coolest band.
Thank you for inspiring me to go down the same path.#rip #fasteddie #motorhead pic.twitter.com/wZGBoqEyXS
RIP Fast Eddie Clarke— Axl Rose (@axlrose) 11 de enero de 2018
Being a “motorheadbanger” from early on I will never forget what Lemmy, Philthy and Fast Eddie meant to me . The look, the sound and the vibe helped mold the artist I would become.— Charlie Benante (@skisum) 11 de enero de 2018
Rip Fast Eddie, another sad day , ps- Fastway was Great! @myMotorhead #fasteddieclarke
RIP Fast Eddie Clark. I'll never forget the meal we had together. A true gentleman and one of my rock heroes.— mark lanegan (@marklanegan) 11 de enero de 2018
So sad to hear of Fast Eddie Clarke’s passing...unreal to think that the original Motorhead is reunited in heaven....— Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) 11 de enero de 2018
This (to my knowledge) is now the 3rd complete band to be gone...Time is fleeting #CarpeDiem pic.twitter.com/q2sK38h1pR
RIP Fast Eddie.— Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) 11 de enero de 2018
All of us at Fastway HQ are absolutely heartbroken to have to post this - we have lost a legend.— Fastway (@FastwayOfficial) 11 de enero de 2018
Our thoughts are with his family and friends. He will be sorely missed.
RIP Fast Eddie pic.twitter.com/d1itpOG0xG
We've just heard our good friend Fast Eddie Clarke has died.— Saxon (@SaxonOfficial) 11 de enero de 2018
Our thoughts go out to his loved ones and family. He will be greatly missed, but he's gone to join Phil and Lemmy. We have great memories of our times with him.
RIP Eddie
Saxon pic.twitter.com/ABhaU5mOYk