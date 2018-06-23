X

Así despide el Mundo del rock a Vinnie Paul de PANTERA

- 23/06/18

Hoy el mundo despertó con la trágica noticia de la muerte de Vinnie Paul, baterista y uno de los fundadores de la banda estadounidense de groove metal, Pantera.

La inesperada muerte del músico cogió por sorpresa a los artistas del mundo del rock, quienes han manifestado a través de sus redes sociales mensajes con los que recuerdan el legado de Paul, en modo de homenaje.

 Así se han despedido del baterista los más grandes de la música:

Dave Mustaine: “Acabo de despertar en Bélgica enterándome de que mi amigo Vinnie Paul ha fallecido. Otro héroe del metal que se ha ido muy pronto. Saluden a Daryl por mí. Descansa en paz, querido amigo”.

Frank Bello: “Esto es muy triste. Te extrañaré Vinnie … descansa en paz, hermano … #RipVinniePaul”.

Alex Skolnik: “Noticia muy triste. Gran tipo / gran baterista. No tengo idea de lo que pasó. Al igual que su hermano, dotado y demasiado joven para ir. Pueden acompañarse en la eternidad. #RIPVinniePaul”.

Stephen Perkins: “Estar tan cerca del gran #VinniePaul, ¡se sintió tan bien! Descansa en paz”.

Brian Slagel: “Esto es increíblemente triste! Lo acabo de ver en Golden Knights hace un par de semanas. Que en paz descanse”.

Charlie Benante: “Mi corazón…”.

Brian Tichy: “Una gran inspiración, un amigo por décadas … No sé qué decir … 😪💔 Lo extrañaremos muchísimo”.

Sebastian Bach: “Rockea en paz Vinnie Paul. Saluda al hermano Dime de todos nosotros Te amamos . Ojalá estuvieras aquí. Se fue demasiado pronto. Gracias por la música Y más importante aún, 30 años de amistad sin parar. ¿Qué tan raro es eso en este negocio? Realmente te voy a extrañar”.

Dave Navarro: “En honor a la muerte de Vinnie, aquí hay una pieza que Todd Newman y yo hicimos años atrás para honrar a su hermano, Dimebag”.

Chris Adler: “Vinnie … Te dije 100 veces que no estaría haciendo lo que hago si no hubieras cambiado el mundo. Tuve la suerte de conocerte como un hombre y como un verdadero amigo”.

Scott Ian: “Maldición. Te amo hermano. Descansa en paz Vinnie Paul”.

Paul Stanley: “Muy triste tras saber de la muerte de Vinnie Paul. Me encantó cuando Pantera hizo shows con nosotros y en años posteriores Vinnie siempre estuvo al frente y al centro en todos los conciertos de KISS. Descansa en paz y condolencias a su familia”.

