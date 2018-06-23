Así despide el Mundo del rock a Vinnie Paul de PANTERA

Hoy el mundo despertó con la trágica noticia de la muerte de Vinnie Paul, baterista y uno de los fundadores de la banda estadounidense de groove metal, Pantera.

La inesperada muerte del músico cogió por sorpresa a los artistas del mundo del rock, quienes han manifestado a través de sus redes sociales mensajes con los que recuerdan el legado de Paul, en modo de homenaje.

Así se han despedido del baterista los más grandes de la música:

Dave Mustaine: “Acabo de despertar en Bélgica enterándome de que mi amigo Vinnie Paul ha fallecido. Otro héroe del metal que se ha ido muy pronto. Saluden a Daryl por mí. Descansa en paz, querido amigo”.

I just woke up in Belgium to the news that my friend Vinnie Paul has passed away. Another metal hero taken too soon. Say hello to Daryl for me. Rest In Peace, my dear friend. @Pantera @hellyeahband #vinniepaul — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 23 de junio de 2018

Frank Bello: “Esto es muy triste. Te extrañaré Vinnie … descansa en paz, hermano … #RipVinniePaul”.

Alex Skolnik: “Noticia muy triste. Gran tipo / gran baterista. No tengo idea de lo que pasó. Al igual que su hermano, dotado y demasiado joven para ir. Pueden acompañarse en la eternidad. #RIPVinniePaul”.

Super sad news. Great guy/Great drummer. No idea what happened. Like his bro, gifted & too young to go. May they jam in eternity #RIPVinniePaul https://t.co/Y2XRmXScXg — Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) 23 de junio de 2018

Stephen Perkins: “Estar tan cerca del gran #VinniePaul, ¡se sintió tan bien! Descansa en paz”.

Being that close to the great #VinniePaul -it felt so good ! RIP VP pic.twitter.com/B5uXcb1Qwg — Stephen Perkins (@stephenperkins) 23 de junio de 2018

Brian Slagel: “Esto es increíblemente triste! Lo acabo de ver en Golden Knights hace un par de semanas. Que en paz descanse”.

This is insanely sad! I just saw him at @GoldenKnights game a couple of weeks ago. RIP https://t.co/0J7k4dPJ4L — Brian Slagel (@brianslagel) 23 de junio de 2018

Charlie Benante: “Mi corazón…”.

Brian Tichy: “Una gran inspiración, un amigo por décadas … No sé qué decir … 😪💔 Lo extrañaremos muchísimo”.

A huge inspiration, a friend for decades…I don’t know what to say…😪💔 He will be missed by so many… pic.twitter.com/s5GOqqi7qC — Brian Tichy (@BrianTichy) 23 de junio de 2018

Sebastian Bach: “Rockea en paz Vinnie Paul. Saluda al hermano Dime de todos nosotros Te amamos . Ojalá estuvieras aquí. Se fue demasiado pronto. Gracias por la música Y más importante aún, 30 años de amistad sin parar. ¿Qué tan raro es eso en este negocio? Realmente te voy a extrañar”.

Rock in peace Vinnie Paul

Say hi to brother Dime from all of us

We love you . Wish you were still here. Gone too soon man . Thanks for the music. And more importantly 30 years of non stop friendship. How rare is that In this business? I’m really gonna miss you 💕 pic.twitter.com/LUY41pzC0l — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) 23 de junio de 2018

Dave Navarro: “En honor a la muerte de Vinnie, aquí hay una pieza que Todd Newman y yo hicimos años atrás para honrar a su hermano, Dimebag”.

In honor of Vinnie’s passing, here is a piece Todd Newman and I did years ago to honor his brother, Dimebag. https://t.co/oMikpx7QXj — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) 23 de junio de 2018

Chris Adler: “Vinnie … Te dije 100 veces que no estaría haciendo lo que hago si no hubieras cambiado el mundo. Tuve la suerte de conocerte como un hombre y como un verdadero amigo”.

Vinnie… I told you 100 times I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing had you not changed the world. I was fortunate enough to get to know you as a man and as a true friend. You made me feel good about me. You… https://t.co/Qe8CYdPCnx — Chris Adler (@ChrisAdlerMusic) 23 de junio de 2018

Scott Ian: “Maldición. Te amo hermano. Descansa en paz Vinnie Paul”.

Damn it. I love you brother. RIP Vinnie Paul. https://t.co/73fTmNLA2F — Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) 23 de junio de 2018

Paul Stanley: “Muy triste tras saber de la muerte de Vinnie Paul. Me encantó cuando Pantera hizo shows con nosotros y en años posteriores Vinnie siempre estuvo al frente y al centro en todos los conciertos de KISS. Descansa en paz y condolencias a su familia”.