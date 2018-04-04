X

¡Alguien que me agarre como Thor le agarra las nalgas a su esposa! Vean esto

Chris Hemsworth demostró que puede agarrar más duro las nalgas de su esposa Elsa Pataky que al propio martillo de Thor.

Esta pareja, que disfruta de unas vacaciones junto a Matt Damon y su mujer, Luciana, en Australia, se han dejado ver por los paparazzis en unas situaciones bastantes deseables, luciendo sus cuerpos en las paradisiacas playas.

Una de las fotografías muestra como el actor no soporta darle un simple beso a su esposa y le encima una agarradita de nalgas:

