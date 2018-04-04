¡Alguien que me agarre como Thor le agarra las nalgas a su esposa! Vean esto
Chris Hemsworth demostró que puede agarrar más duro las nalgas de su esposa Elsa Pataky que al propio martillo de Thor.
Esta pareja, que disfruta de unas vacaciones junto a Matt Damon y su mujer, Luciana, en Australia, se han dejado ver por los paparazzis en unas situaciones bastantes deseables, luciendo sus cuerpos en las paradisiacas playas.
Una de las fotografías muestra como el actor no soporta darle un simple beso a su esposa y le encima una agarradita de nalgas:
Now that's some PDA! Chris Hemsworth spotted spending some real quality time with wifey, Elsa Pataky. Don't forget to follow us for more juicy and exclusive celebrity content! Cheers! Image Courtesy - MEGA⠀ #thehotshottmagazine #thehotshott #hotshott ⠀ #onlinemagazine #magazine #sports #entertainment #celebrities #celebs #movies #hollywood #gossip #healthcare #fitness #bodybuilding #lifestyle #fashion #glamshott #photoshoots #pics #articles #stories #thesuccess #chrishemsworth #elsapataky #models #pda #fashion #photooftheday #thor
✔🆕️✔today at the beach in Byron Bay. The statue of Liberty😂😂😂I'm just kidding @chrishemsworth 💚❤@elsapatakyconfidential #chrishemsworth 👑#myking👑 #mythor💪 #myathlete #mydream #myhero #myheart #mysurfer #mystylishman #king👑 #cute #cutie #lovely #legend #sweet #strong #hero #athlete #kind #handsome #attractive #gorgeous #elsapataky #myqueen #australia #ThorRagnarok #thor #avengersinfinitywar