Who’s The (Bat)man?, la canción de Patrick Stump para ‘Lego Batman’

A partir de esta semana llegará a los cines de todo el mundo la nueva película de Lego Batman. Esta cinta ha llamado bastante la atención, pues un personaje tan darks como Batman, por fin tendrá un lado más amable gracias al estilo lego.
Un punto importante para este cinta fue la musicalización. La canción principal de la cinta, titulada ‘Who’s the (Bat)Man’, estuvo a cargo de Patrick Stump, vocalista de Fall Out Boy. El artista ya había hecho ‘Immortals’ para Big Hero Six y el tema de Ghostbusters.
Hoy le presentamos esta canción en el marco de la banda protagonista.
‘Who’s the (Bat)Man’
Yeah!
In the darkest night
I make the bad guys fall (Ha!)
There’s a million heros
But I’m the best of them all (Yeah!)
Who has the coolest gadgets? (Batman!)
Who has the tricked out ride? (Batman!)
Who does the sickest backflips? (Batman!)
Na Na Na Na Na
Batman, yeah!
Hey, hey, hey
Batman, yeah!
Hey, hey, hey
Batman, yeah!
Dun dun da da da da da
Batman!
You think my muscles are big (Dang!)
You haven’t seen my brain
Ladies, its okay if you stare (Why?)
‘Cause I’m a billionaire!
And this is me playing guitar also
I get the last laugh
I get the final grin
Throw you into the asylum
With Harley Quinn
Turn Two-Face
Into Black-And-Blue-Face
I 100% am not Bruce Wayne
Yeah!
Who’s the manliest man? (Batman!)
With buns of steel? (Batman!)
Who could choke hold a bear? (Batman!)
Who never skips leg day? (Batman!)
Who always pays their taxes? (Not Batman!)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah! Batman!
Batman! Batman! Batman! Batman!
Na Na Na Na Na
Batman, yeah!
Hey, hey, hey
Batman, yeah!
Hey, hey, hey
Batman, yeah!
Dun dun da da da da da
Batman!
Who has the coolest gadgets? (Batman!)
Who has the tricked out ride? (Batman!)
Who does the sickest backflips? (Batman!)
Na Na Na Na Na
Who’s the manleist man? (Batman!)
With buns of steel? (Batman!)
Who could choke hold a bear? (Batman!)
Na Na Na Na Na
Who never skips leg day? (Batman!)
Who always pays their taxes? (Batman!)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah! Batman!
Batman! Batman! Batman! Batman!
Batman, yeah!
Hey, hey, hey
Batman, yeah!
Hey, hey, hey
Batman, yeah!
Dun dun da da da da da
Batman!