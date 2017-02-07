Who’s The (Bat)man?, la canción de Patrick Stump para ‘Lego Batman’

A partir de esta semana llegará a los cines de todo el mundo la nueva película de Lego Batman. Esta cinta ha llamado bastante la atención, pues un personaje tan darks como Batman, por fin tendrá un lado más amable gracias al estilo lego.

Un punto importante para este cinta fue la musicalización. La canción principal de la cinta, titulada ‘Who’s the (Bat)Man’, estuvo a cargo de Patrick Stump, vocalista de Fall Out Boy. El artista ya había hecho ‘Immortals’ para Big Hero Six y el tema de Ghostbusters.

Hoy le presentamos esta canción en el marco de la banda protagonista.

‘Who’s the (Bat)Man’

Yeah!

In the darkest night

I make the bad guys fall (Ha!)

There’s a million heros

But I’m the best of them all (Yeah!)

Who has the coolest gadgets? (Batman!)

Who has the tricked out ride? (Batman!)

Who does the sickest backflips? (Batman!)

Na Na Na Na Na

Batman, yeah!

Hey, hey, hey

Batman, yeah!

Hey, hey, hey

Batman, yeah!

Dun dun da da da da da

Batman!

You think my muscles are big (Dang!)

You haven’t seen my brain

Ladies, its okay if you stare (Why?)

‘Cause I’m a billionaire!

And this is me playing guitar also

I get the last laugh

I get the final grin

Throw you into the asylum

With Harley Quinn

Turn Two-Face

Into Black-And-Blue-Face

I 100% am not Bruce Wayne

Yeah!

Who’s the manliest man? (Batman!)

With buns of steel? (Batman!)

Who could choke hold a bear? (Batman!)

Who never skips leg day? (Batman!)

Who always pays their taxes? (Not Batman!)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah! Batman!

Batman! Batman! Batman! Batman!

Na Na Na Na Na

Batman, yeah!

Hey, hey, hey

Batman, yeah!

Hey, hey, hey

Batman, yeah!

Dun dun da da da da da

Batman!

Who has the coolest gadgets? (Batman!)

Who has the tricked out ride? (Batman!)

Who does the sickest backflips? (Batman!)

Na Na Na Na Na

Who’s the manleist man? (Batman!)

With buns of steel? (Batman!)

Who could choke hold a bear? (Batman!)

Na Na Na Na Na

Who never skips leg day? (Batman!)

Who always pays their taxes? (Batman!)

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah! Batman!

Batman! Batman! Batman! Batman!

Batman, yeah!

Hey, hey, hey

Batman, yeah!

Hey, hey, hey

Batman, yeah!

Dun dun da da da da da

Batman!