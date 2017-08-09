[Video] Así fue el último concierto de Queen hoy hace 27 años

El 9 de agosto de 1986 fue la última presentación de Queen. Hace 27 años fue la última vez que Queen hizo un show de la gira Magic Tour en el Knebworth Park- Stevenage en Inglaterra.

120,000 espectadores fueron los afortunados de ver por última vez a estos grandes del rock.

Hacia las 8:50 pm, la banda se subió al escenario y tocó un set list de infarto. Estas fueron las canciones que tocaron:

One Vision,

Tie Your Mother Down,

In the Lap Of The Gods revisited,

Seven Seas Of Rhye,

Tear It Up,

A Kind Of Magic,

Vocal improvisation,

Under Pressure,

Another One Bites

The Dust, Who Wants To Live Forever,

I Want To Break Free,

Band Jam,

Brighton Rock solo,

Now I’m Here,

Love Of My Life,

Is this the World We Created?,

(You’re So Square) Baby, I Don’t Care

Hello Mary Lou,

Tutti Frutti,

Bohemian Rhapsody,

Hammer To Fall,

Crazy Little Thing Called Love,

Radio Ga Ga, We Will Rock You,

Friends Will Be Friends,

We Are The Champions

God Save The Queen.

Aquí el concierto:

Aquí el documental del último concierto: