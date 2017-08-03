En la transmisión en vivo (que les dejamos abajo), estarán artistas como: The Killers, Liam Gallagher, Muse, Blink-182, Cage the Elephant, Royal Blood, entre otros.

Vea la transmisión en vivo a continuación, junto con el horario completo de las presentaciones.

Viernes, 4 de agosto:

02:05 – Mondo Cozmo (1)

02:05 – Kweku Collins (2)

02:05 – Cheat Codes (3)

02:30 – San Holo (3)

02:35 – Harriet Brown (2)

02:50 – White Reaper (1)

03:05 – The Districts (2)

03:30 – Ookay (3)

03:40 – Temples (1)

04:05 – Hippo Campus (2)

04:15 – Slushii (3)

04:45 – Phantogram (1)

05:05 – Cloud Nothings (2)

05:15 – A-Trak (3)

05:45 – Liam Gallagher (1)

06:00 – George Ezra (2)

06:05 – Baauer (3)

06:50 – Tegan and Sara (1)

07:00 – Majid Jordan (2)

07:30 – Lil Uzi Vert (3)

07:50 – Run the Jewels (1)

07:50 – Foster the People (3)

08:30 – DJ Snake

08:50 – The Killers (1)

08:55 – Blink-182 (2)

09:00 – Crystal Castles (3)

Sábado, 5 de agosto:

02:05 – The Shelters (1)

02:05 – San Fermin (2)

02:05 – Kweku Collins (3)

02:35 – Harriet Brown (3)

02:50 – The Pretty Reckless (2)

03:00 – Alvvays (1)

03:50 – Zara Larsson (2)

03:50 – Ephwurd (3)

04:15 – Glass Animals (1)

04:50 – LÉON (2)

04:50 – 3LAU (3)

05:15 – Royal Blood (1)

05:30 – Whitney (2)

05:50 – NGHTMRE (3)

06:15 – alt-J (2)

06:20 – Vance Joy (1)

06:50 – Gramatik (3)

07:25 – The Head and the Heart (1)

07:30 – Banks (2)

08:30 – Muse (2)

Domingo, 6 de agosto

02:05 – Barns Courtney (2)

02:05 – Xavier Omar (3)

02:35 – VANT (3)

03:05 – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness (2)

03:30 – The Drums (3)

04:05 – Jai Wolf (2)

04:30 – Tove Lo (1)

04:30 – Wax Motif (3)

05:00 – Milky Chance (2)

05:15 – Slander (3)

05:35 – London Grammar (1)

06:05 – Slyvan Esso (2)

06:15 – Borgore (3)

06:40 – The Shins (1)

06:50 – Little Dragon (2)

07:15 – DVBBS (3)

07:40 – Big Sean (1)

07:55 – Mac DeMarco (2)

09:30 – Justice (1)