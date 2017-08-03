En la transmisión en vivo (que les dejamos abajo), estarán artistas como: The Killers, Liam Gallagher, Muse, Blink-182, Cage the Elephant, Royal Blood, entre otros.
Vea la transmisión en vivo a continuación, junto con el horario completo de las presentaciones.
Horarios:
05:35 – Migos (1)
06:35 – Cage the Elephant (1)
07:55 – Wiz Khalifa (1)
09:00 – Lorde (1)
Viernes, 4 de agosto:
02:05 – Mondo Cozmo (1)
02:05 – Kweku Collins (2)
02:05 – Cheat Codes (3)
02:30 – San Holo (3)
02:35 – Harriet Brown (2)
02:50 – White Reaper (1)
03:05 – The Districts (2)
03:30 – Ookay (3)
03:40 – Temples (1)
04:05 – Hippo Campus (2)
04:15 – Slushii (3)
04:45 – Phantogram (1)
05:05 – Cloud Nothings (2)
05:15 – A-Trak (3)
05:45 – Liam Gallagher (1)
06:00 – George Ezra (2)
06:05 – Baauer (3)
06:50 – Tegan and Sara (1)
07:00 – Majid Jordan (2)
07:30 – Lil Uzi Vert (3)
07:50 – Run the Jewels (1)
07:50 – Foster the People (3)
08:30 – DJ Snake
08:50 – The Killers (1)
08:55 – Blink-182 (2)
09:00 – Crystal Castles (3)
Sábado, 5 de agosto:
02:05 – The Shelters (1)
02:05 – San Fermin (2)
02:05 – Kweku Collins (3)
02:35 – Harriet Brown (3)
02:50 – The Pretty Reckless (2)
03:00 – Alvvays (1)
03:50 – Zara Larsson (2)
03:50 – Ephwurd (3)
04:15 – Glass Animals (1)
04:50 – LÉON (2)
04:50 – 3LAU (3)
05:15 – Royal Blood (1)
05:30 – Whitney (2)
05:50 – NGHTMRE (3)
06:15 – alt-J (2)
06:20 – Vance Joy (1)
06:50 – Gramatik (3)
07:25 – The Head and the Heart (1)
07:30 – Banks (2)
08:30 – Muse (2)
Domingo, 6 de agosto
02:05 – Barns Courtney (2)
02:05 – Xavier Omar (3)
02:35 – VANT (3)
03:05 – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness (2)
03:30 – The Drums (3)
04:05 – Jai Wolf (2)
04:30 – Tove Lo (1)
04:30 – Wax Motif (3)
05:00 – Milky Chance (2)
05:15 – Slander (3)
05:35 – London Grammar (1)
06:05 – Slyvan Esso (2)
06:15 – Borgore (3)
06:40 – The Shins (1)
06:50 – Little Dragon (2)
07:15 – DVBBS (3)
07:40 – Big Sean (1)
07:55 – Mac DeMarco (2)
09:30 – Justice (1)