Vea el destape de la sexy esposa de Santiago Arias para la portada de Soho

- 18/04/17

Si algo debemos reconocerle a los jugadores de la Selección Colombia es su buen gusto, ejemplo de ello es Santiago Arias y su bella esposa Karim Jiménez. Esta chica es modelo, y también se le ha medido a la actuación en videos musicales.

Hoy es protagonista en las redes sociales gracias a su participación para la nueva edición de la Revista Soho. ¡Divina!

Aquí le dejamos más imágenes de Karim para que le siga teniendo envidia a Arias…

