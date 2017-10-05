X

Fotogalería

Vámonos de este planeta: encuentran la espantosa “araña Pikachu”

- 05/10/17

Lejos de parecerse al amigable personaje de Pokémon, el fotógrafo Jonathan Kolby encontró a la denominada “araña Pikachu” mientras documentaba la naturaleza de Honduras.

La National Geographic replicó la extraña especie y las imágenes de la araña ya le dan la vuelta al mundo, asegurando que esta especie, la cual corresponde a micrathena sagittata, solo se puede hallar en el centro de América y en los Estados Unidos.

Araña… ¡yo te elijo!

Comentarios

2.327.068

Influencia
Social

509.4K

1.8M

2.3K

Mapa Web Quienes somos/Contacta Emisoras Aviso Legal Política de privacidad Política de cookies