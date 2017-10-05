Vámonos de este planeta: encuentran la espantosa “araña Pikachu”
Lejos de parecerse al amigable personaje de Pokémon, el fotógrafo Jonathan Kolby encontró a la denominada “araña Pikachu” mientras documentaba la naturaleza de Honduras.
La National Geographic replicó la extraña especie y las imágenes de la araña ya le dan la vuelta al mundo, asegurando que esta especie, la cual corresponde a micrathena sagittata, solo se puede hallar en el centro de América y en los Estados Unidos.
Araña… ¡yo te elijo!
National Geographic just posted a nice article about the #Pikachu spider that I found in Honduras next to the #HARCC @frogrescue Center! We did some research and learned a few neat facts about these fascinating spiders! Check out the article at: http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/09/pokemon-pikachu-spider-honduras-spd/ (link in bio). The species is Micrathena sagittata, the Arrow-Shaped Micrathena Spider.
Here's another view of the spider I posted earlier today that looked like a #pokemon. This time it looks like the face of a punk rock #cheetah! Found in Honduras next to the #HARCC @frogrescue Center! The species is Micrathena sagittata, the Arrow-Shaped Micrathena Spider.