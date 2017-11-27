Y con ustedes… los 50 mejores discos del 2017 según Rolling Stone

A contados días de recibir el último mes del año, el universo musical da por terminado en 2017 y las decenas de lanzamientos que conocimos, es por esta razón que Rolling Stone dio su veredicto y publicó los 50 mejores discos del año.
Dentro del top 10 de la lista se ubican agrupaciones como Queens of the Stone Age y el ‘Songs of Experience’ de U2, ubicación que no fue del agrado de muchos amantes de la música, ya que a su parecer, algunos lanzamientos merecían estar dentro de las primeras cinco posiciones del listado y no la banda liderada por Bono.
Por su parte, el ‘Concrete and Gold’ de Foo Fighters, publicado el 15 de septiembre del 2017, ocupó el puesto número 49 de la lista, otra razón que indispuso a los seguidores de esta agrupación, teniendo en cuenta que fueron 50 los postulados.
Pero revisen ustedes mismos el listado:
50.- Code Orange – Forever
49.- Foo Fighters – Concrete and Gold
48.- Chronixx – Chronology
47.- Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part One)
46.- Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Soul of a Woman
45.- Tracy Bonham – Modern Burdens
44.- The New Pornographers – Whiteout Conditions
43.- Ornette Coleman – Celebrate Ornette
42.- Beck – Colors
41.- Gregg Allman – Southern Blood
40.- Grizzly Bear – Painted Ruins
39.- Japanese Breakfast – Soft Sounds From Another Planet
38.- Residente – Residente
37.- Liam Gallagher – As You Were y Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Who Built the Moon?
36.- Lindsay Buckingham/Christine McVie – Lindsay Buckingham/Christine McVie
35.- Bob Dylan – Triplicate
34.- Open Mike Eagle – Brick Body Kids Still Daydream
33.- Vijay Iyer Sextet – Far From Over
32.- Robert Plant – Carry Fire
31.- Songhoy Blues – Résistance
30.- Chris Stapleton – From A Room: Volume 1
29.- Jay Som – Everybody Works
28.- Vince Staples – Big Fish Theory
27.- Drake – More Life
26.- Lana Del Rey – Lust for Life
25.- Paramore – After Laughter
24.- Valerie June – The Order of Time
23.- Jlin – Black Origami
22.- Sheer Mag – Need to Feel Your Love
21.- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – The Nashville Sound
20.- SZA – Ctrl
19.- Father John Misty – Pure Comedy
18.- St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION
17.- Harry Styles – Harry Styles
16.- Margo Price – All American Made
15.- Courtney Barnett y Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice
14.- Waxahatchee – Out in the Storm
13.- Randy Newman – Dark Matter
12.- Jay-Z – 4:44
11.- The National – Sleep Well Beast
10. Sam Smith, ‘The Thrill of It All’
9. Migos, ‘Culture’
8. Queens of the Stone Age, ‘Villains’
7. Taylor Swift, ‘Reputation’
6. Khalid, ‘American Teen’
5. LCD Soundsystem, ‘American Dream’
4. Kesha, ‘Rainbow’
3. U2, ‘Songs of Experience’
2. Lorde, ‘Melodrama’
1. Kendrick Lamar, ‘Damn.’