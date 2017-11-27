Y con ustedes… los 50 mejores discos del 2017 según Rolling Stone

A contados días de recibir el último mes del año, el universo musical da por terminado en 2017 y las decenas de lanzamientos que conocimos, es por esta razón que Rolling Stone dio su veredicto y publicó los 50 mejores discos del año.

Dentro del top 10 de la lista se ubican agrupaciones como Queens of the Stone Age y el ‘Songs of Experience’ de U2, ubicación que no fue del agrado de muchos amantes de la música, ya que a su parecer, algunos lanzamientos merecían estar dentro de las primeras cinco posiciones del listado y no la banda liderada por Bono.

Por su parte, el ‘Concrete and Gold’ de Foo Fighters, publicado el 15 de septiembre del 2017, ocupó el puesto número 49 de la lista, otra razón que indispuso a los seguidores de esta agrupación, teniendo en cuenta que fueron 50 los postulados.

Pero revisen ustedes mismos el listado:

50.- Code Orange – Forever

49.- Foo Fighters – Concrete and Gold

48.- Chronixx – Chronology

47.- Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part One)

46.- Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Soul of a Woman

45.- Tracy Bonham – Modern Burdens

44.- The New Pornographers – Whiteout Conditions

43.- Ornette Coleman – Celebrate Ornette

42.- Beck – Colors

41.- Gregg Allman – Southern Blood

40.- Grizzly Bear – Painted Ruins

39.- Japanese Breakfast – Soft Sounds From Another Planet

38.- Residente – Residente

37.- Liam Gallagher – As You Were y Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Who Built the Moon?

36.- Lindsay Buckingham/Christine McVie – Lindsay Buckingham/Christine McVie

35.- Bob Dylan – Triplicate

34.- Open Mike Eagle – Brick Body Kids Still Daydream

33.- Vijay Iyer Sextet – Far From Over

32.- Robert Plant – Carry Fire

31.- Songhoy Blues – Résistance

30.- Chris Stapleton – From A Room: Volume 1

29.- Jay Som – Everybody Works

28.- Vince Staples – Big Fish Theory

27.- Drake – More Life

26.- Lana Del Rey – Lust for Life

25.- Paramore – After Laughter

24.- Valerie June – The Order of Time

23.- Jlin – Black Origami

22.- Sheer Mag – Need to Feel Your Love

21.- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – The Nashville Sound

20.- SZA – Ctrl

19.- Father John Misty – Pure Comedy

18.- St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION

17.- Harry Styles – Harry Styles

16.- Margo Price – All American Made

15.- Courtney Barnett y Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice

14.- Waxahatchee – Out in the Storm

13.- Randy Newman – Dark Matter

12.- Jay-Z – 4:44

11.- The National – Sleep Well Beast

10. Sam Smith, ‘The Thrill of It All’

9. Migos, ‘Culture’

8. Queens of the Stone Age, ‘Villains’

7. Taylor Swift, ‘Reputation’

6. Khalid, ‘American Teen’

5. LCD Soundsystem, ‘American Dream’

4. Kesha, ‘Rainbow’

3. U2, ‘Songs of Experience’

2. Lorde, ‘Melodrama’

1. Kendrick Lamar, ‘Damn.’