El Top 100 del mejor rock de los 80, 90 y nuevo milenio lo encuentran aquí

En nuestro especial de Santo Rock Bendito compartimos con ustedes las 100 mejores canciones de los 80, 90 y del nuevo milenio.

Si usted quedó antojado y quiere repetirse alguna, aquí le dejamos el listado completo. ¿Cuál es época favorita?

Los 80

1. Livin’ On A Prayer – Bon Jovi

2. The Final Countdown – Europe

3. Every Rose Has It’s Thorn – Poison

4. When The Children Cry – White Lion

5. Rock The Casbah – The Clash

6. Round And Round – Ratt

7. We’re Not Gonna Take It – Twisted Sister

8. Cum On Feel The Noize – Quiet Riot

9. Back In Black – Ac/Dc

10. Nothin’ But A Good Time – Poison

11. You Give Love A Bad Name – Bon Jovi

12. Once Bitten, Twice Shy – Great White

13. Rock You Like A Hurricane – Scorpions

14. Don’t Know What You Got (Til It’s Gone) – Cinderella

15. Should I Stay Or Should I Go – The Clash

16. Living After Midnight – Judas Priest

17. Wanted Dead Or Alive – Bon Jovi

18. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For – U2

19. Wait – White Lion

20. 18 & Life – Skid Row

21. Armageddon It – Def Leppard

22. The Magnificent Seven – The Clash

23. Eye Of The Tiger – Survivor

24. Still Of The Night – Whitesnake

25. Born To Be My Baby – Bon Jovi

26. Close My Eyes Forever – Lita Ford (With Ozzy Osbourne)

27. Cult Of Personality – Living Colour

28. Rainbow In The Dark – Dio

29. Day By Day – The Hooters

30. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak – Def Leppard

31. Redemption Song – Bob Marley & The Wailers

32. Pride (In The Name Of Love) – U2

33. One – Metallica

34. Crazy Train – Ozzy Osbourne

35. Waiting Room – Fugazi

36. Kiss Me Deadly – Lita Ford

37. Jump – Van Halen

38. Here I Go Again – Whitesnake

39. Heaven – Warrant

40. Coming Home – Cinderella

41. Police On My Back – The Clash

42. Bang Your Head (Metal Health) – Quiet Riot

43. Way Cool Jr. – Ratt

44. Where The Streets Have No Name – U2

45. Cold Blood – Kix

46. Ace Of Spades – Motorhead

47. Breaking The Law – Judas Priest

48. Train In Vain – The Clash

49. Pour Some Sugar On Me – Def Leppard

50. And We Danced – Hooters

51. Carrie – Europe

52. Back For More – Ratt

53. You Shook Me All Night Long – Ac/Dc

54. You’ve Got Another Thing Coming – Judas Priest

55. Runaway – Bon Jovi

56. Run To The Hills – Iron Maiden

57. Photograph – Def Leppard

58. Dr. Feelgood – Motley Crue

59. Paradise City – Guns N’ Roses

60. Love Song – Tesla

61. Gypsy Road – Cinderella

62. Eyes Of A Stranger – Queensryche

63. Dreams – Van Halen

64. Is This Love – Whitesnake

65. Heading Out To The Highway – Judas Priest

66. Fallen Angel – Poison

67. Down Boys – Warrant

68. Don’t Close Your Eyes – Kix

69. Rock Of Ages – Def Leppard

70. I’ll Be You – The Replacements

71. Animal – Def Leppard

72. Dear God – Xtc

73. For Those About To Rock – Ac/Dc

74. I Can’t Drive 55 – Sammy Hagar

75. Luka – Suzanne Vega

76. Hells Bells – Ac/Dc

77. Love Will Tear Us Apart – Joy Division

78. Welcome To The Jungle – Guns N Roses

79. Sister Christian – Night Ranger

80. Patience – Guns N’ Roses

81. Seventeen – Winger

82. No One Like You – The Scorpions

83. I Wanna Rock – Twisted Sister

84. I Want A Woman – Ratt

85. I Don’t Believe In Love – Queensryche

86. When It’s Love – Van Halen

87. Talk Dirty To Me – Poison

88. Sweet Child O’ Mine – Guns N Roses

89. Straight To Hell – The Clash

90. Shot In The Dark – Ozzy Osbourne

91. Holy Diver – Dio

92. Gettin’ Better – Tesla

93. All You Zombies – Hooters

94. Cry Tough – Poison

95. Bad Medicine – Bon Jovi

96. Angel Of Harlem – U2

97. Youth Gone Wild – Skid Row

98. Little Fighter – White Lion

99. I Won’t Forget You – Poison

100. Send Me An Angel – Real Life

Los 90

1. Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana

2. Losing My Religion – R.E.M.

3. One – U2

4. Jeremy – Pearl Jam

5. Under The Bridge – Red Hot Chili Peppers

6. Loser – Beck

7. Wonderwall – Oasis

8. Creep – Radiohead

9. Enter Sandman – Metallica

10. Bitter Sweet Symphony – The Verve

11. Tears In Heaven – Eric Clapton

12. Come As You Are – Nirvana

13. You Oughta Know – Alanis Morissette

14. Song 2 – Blur

15. 1979 – Smashing Pumpkins

16. Paranoid Android – Radiohead

17. Alive – Pearl Jam

18. Enjoy The Silence – Depeche Mode

19. Jump Around – House Of Pain

20. Don’t Speak – No Doubt

21. Black Hole Sun – Soundgarden

22. Sabotage – Beastie Boys

23. Killing In The Name – Rage Against The Machine

24. Iris – Goo Goo Dolls

25. November Rain – Guns N’ Roses

26. Smooth – Santana And Rob Thomas

27. Zombie – The Cranberries

28. Everlong – Foo Fighters

29. Basket Case – Green Day

30. Nothing Else Matters – Metallica

31. Heart-Shaped Box – Nirvana

32. Everybody Hurts – R.E.M.

33. All The Small Things – Blink 182

34. Friday I’m In Love – The Cure

35. Buddy Holly – Weezer

36. Scar Tissue – Red Hot Chili Peppers

37. Closer – Nine Inch Nails

38. Mr. Jones – Counting Crows

39. Firestarter – Prodigy

40. Karma Police – Radiohead

41. Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) – Green Day

42. I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing – Aerosmith

43. Torn – Natalie Imbruglia

44. What I Got – Sublime

45. Ironic – Alanis Morissette

46. Intergalactic – Beastie Boys

47. Man In The Box – Alice In Chains

48. Give It Away – Red Hot Chili Peppers

49. Today – Smashing Pumpkins

50. Self Esteem – The Offspring

51. Black – Pearl Jam

52. When I Come Around – Green Day

53. Freak On A Leash – Korn

54. Bullet With Butterfly Wings – Smashing Pumpkins

55. Are You Gonna Go My Way – Lenny Kravitz

56. Lovefool – Cardigans

57. No Rain – Blind Melon

58. Rooster – Alice In Chains

59. Two Princes – Spin Doctors

60. Lithium – Nirvana

61. Crash Into Me – Dave Matthews Band

62. Live Forever – Oasis

63. Plush – Stone Temple Pilots

64. Linger – The Cranberries

65. Where It’s At – Beck

66. Longview – Green Day

67. Cryin’ – Aerosmith

68. Bulls On Parade – Rage Against The Machine

69. Been Caught Stealing – Jane’s Addiction

70. Semi-Charmed Life – Third Eye Blind

71. Crashes – Live

72. Thunderstruck – Ac/Dc

73. Interstate Love Song – Stone Temple Pilots

74. Mysterious Ways – U2

75. All Apologies – Nirvana

76. Drive – Incubus

77. Disarm – Smashing Pumpkins

78. Say It Ain’t So – Weezer

79. Always – Bon Jovi

80. Fly Away – Lenny Kravitz

81. One Headlight – The Wallflowers

82. Runaway Train – Soul Asylum

83. Tubthumping – Chumbawamba

84. Dont Cry – Guns N’ Roses

85. Even Flow – Pearl Jam

86. Californication – Red Hot Chili Peppers

87. Girls And Boys – Blur

88. Man On The Moon – R.E.M.

89. More Than Words – Extreme

90. Hard To Handle – Black Crowes

91. All Star – Smash Mouth

92. One Week – Barenaked Ladies

93. Champagne Supernova – Oasis

94. Push – Matchbox Twenty

95. Come Out And Play – The Offspring

96. Better Man – Pearl Jam

97. Unbelievable – Emf

98. Would? – Alice In Chains

99. Closing Time – Semisonic

100. Stupid Girl – Garbage

Nuevo Milenio

1. Seven Nation Army – The White Stripes (2003)

2. American Idiot – Green Day (2004)

3. Afterlife – Avenged Sevenfold (2007)

4. Plug In Baby – Muse (2001)

5. Down With The Sickness – Disturbed (2000)

6. B.Y.O.B. – System Of A Down (2005)

7. I Bet You Look Good On The Dance Floor – Arctic Monkeys (2005)

8. 3’s & 7’s – Queens Of The Stone Age

9. A Little Piece Of Heaven – Avenged Sevenfold

10. Ain’t No Easy Way – Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

11. Amerika – Rammstein

12. Animal I Have Become – Three Days Grace

13. Are You Gonna Be My Girl – Jet

14. Atlas – Battles

15. Bat Country – Avenged Sevenfold

16. Beautiful Day – U2

17. Before I Forget – Slipknot

18. Boulevard Of Broken Dreams – Green Day

19. Brennisteinn – Sigur Rós

20. Broken, Beat & Scarred – Metallica

21. Can’t Stop Loving You – Phil Collins (Leo Sayer Cover)

22. Cape Of Our Hero – Volbeat

23. Check My Brain – Alice In Chains

24. Chinese Democracy – Guns N’ Roses

25. Chop Suey! – System Of A Down

26. Critical Acclaim – Avenged Sevenfold

27. Dani California – Red Hot Chili Peppers

28. Float On – Modest Mouse

29. Getting Away With Murder – Papa Roach

30. God Gave Me Everything – Mick Jagger Feat. Lenny Kravitz

31. God Hates Us – Avenged Sevenfold

32. God Is Dead? – Black Sabbath

33. Hail To The King – Avenged Sevenfold

34. Hearts On Fire – Hammerfall

35. Hero Of War – Rise Against

36. Holiday – Green Day

37. Hoppipolla – Sigur Rós

38. How I Could Just Kill A Man – Rage Against The Machine (Cypress Hill Cover)

39. I’m In The Band – Hellacopters

40. I’m Shipping Up To Boston – Dropkick Murphys

41. Icky Thump – The White Stripes

42. In The End – Linkin Park

43. In The Shadows – The Rasmus

44. Inside The Fire – Disturbed

45. It’s Time – Imagine Dragons

46. Jimmy Collin’s Wake – Dropkick Murphys

47. Joker And The Thief – Wolfmother

48. Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye – Dropkick Murphys

49. Judith – A Perfect Circle

50. Knights Of Cydonia – Muse

51. Land Of Confusion – Disturbed (Genesis Cover)

52. Last Nite – The Strokes

53. L’via L’viaquez – The Mars Volta

54. Magnificent – U2

55. Misery Business – Paramore

56. Miss Murder – Afi

57. Modern Day Delilah – Kiss

58. Monsters – Matchbook Romance

59. Mr. Brightside – The Killers

60. Natural Born Killer – Avenged Sevenfold

61. New Fang – Them Crooked Vultures

62. Nightmare – Avenged Sevenfold

63. Numb/Encore – Linkin Park Feat. Jay-Z

64. One Last Breath – Creed

65. Paralyzer – Finger Eleven

66. Remedy – Seether

67. Rock ‘N’ Roll Train – Ac/Dc

68. Rose Tattoo – Dropkick Murphys

69. Rough Justice – The Rolling Stones

70. Ruby – Kaiser Chiefs

71. Saints Of Los Angeles – Mötley Crüe

72. Savior – Rise Against

73. She Hates Me – Puddle Of Mudd

74. Show Me How To Live – Audioslave

75. Slither – Velvet Revolver

76. Snow (Hey Oh) – Red Hot Chili Peppers

77. Snowdrops – Πilot*

78. Starlight – Muse

79. Steady, As She Goes – The Raconteurs

80. Still Counting – Volbeat

81. Stupify – Disturbed

82. Supermassive Black Hole – Muse

83. Take A Look Around – Limp Bizkit

84. Take Me Out – Franz Ferdinand

85. The Hardest Button To Button – The White Stripes

86. The Kill (Bury Me) – 30 Seconds To Mars

87. The State Of Massachusetts – Dropkick Murphys

88. The Wicker Man – Iron Maiden

89. Twisted Transistor – Koяn

90. Umbrella – The Baseballs (Rihanna Cover)

91. Vertigo – U2

92. Violet Hill – Coldplay

93. Volver A Comenzar – Café Tacuba

94. Wake Me Up When September Ends – Green Day

95. Welcome To The Family – Avenged Sevenfold

96. Why Don’t You & I – Santana Feat. Alex Band (Re-Recorded Version)

97. Wish I Had An Angel – Nightwish

98. You Know You’re Right – Nirvana (Posthumous)

99. You’re A Lie – Slash Feat. Miles Kennedy & The Conspirators

100. Youth Of A Nation – P.O.D.