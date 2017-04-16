El Top 100 del mejor rock de los 80, 90 y nuevo milenio lo encuentran aquí

En nuestro especial de Santo Rock Bendito compartimos con ustedes las 100 mejores canciones de los 80, 90 y del nuevo milenio.
Si usted quedó antojado y quiere repetirse alguna, aquí le dejamos el listado completo. ¿Cuál es época favorita?
Los 80
1. Livin’ On A Prayer – Bon Jovi
2. The Final Countdown – Europe
3. Every Rose Has It’s Thorn – Poison
4. When The Children Cry – White Lion
5. Rock The Casbah – The Clash
6. Round And Round – Ratt
7. We’re Not Gonna Take It – Twisted Sister
8. Cum On Feel The Noize – Quiet Riot
9. Back In Black – Ac/Dc
10. Nothin’ But A Good Time – Poison
11. You Give Love A Bad Name – Bon Jovi
12. Once Bitten, Twice Shy – Great White
13. Rock You Like A Hurricane – Scorpions
14. Don’t Know What You Got (Til It’s Gone) – Cinderella
15. Should I Stay Or Should I Go – The Clash
16. Living After Midnight – Judas Priest
17. Wanted Dead Or Alive – Bon Jovi
18. I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For – U2
19. Wait – White Lion
20. 18 & Life – Skid Row
21. Armageddon It – Def Leppard
22. The Magnificent Seven – The Clash
23. Eye Of The Tiger – Survivor
24. Still Of The Night – Whitesnake
25. Born To Be My Baby – Bon Jovi
26. Close My Eyes Forever – Lita Ford (With Ozzy Osbourne)
27. Cult Of Personality – Living Colour
28. Rainbow In The Dark – Dio
29. Day By Day – The Hooters
30. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak – Def Leppard
31. Redemption Song – Bob Marley & The Wailers
32. Pride (In The Name Of Love) – U2
33. One – Metallica
34. Crazy Train – Ozzy Osbourne
35. Waiting Room – Fugazi
36. Kiss Me Deadly – Lita Ford
37. Jump – Van Halen
38. Here I Go Again – Whitesnake
39. Heaven – Warrant
40. Coming Home – Cinderella
41. Police On My Back – The Clash
42. Bang Your Head (Metal Health) – Quiet Riot
43. Way Cool Jr. – Ratt
44. Where The Streets Have No Name – U2
45. Cold Blood – Kix
46. Ace Of Spades – Motorhead
47. Breaking The Law – Judas Priest
48. Train In Vain – The Clash
49. Pour Some Sugar On Me – Def Leppard
50. And We Danced – Hooters
51. Carrie – Europe
52. Back For More – Ratt
53. You Shook Me All Night Long – Ac/Dc
54. You’ve Got Another Thing Coming – Judas Priest
55. Runaway – Bon Jovi
56. Run To The Hills – Iron Maiden
57. Photograph – Def Leppard
58. Dr. Feelgood – Motley Crue
59. Paradise City – Guns N’ Roses
60. Love Song – Tesla
61. Gypsy Road – Cinderella
62. Eyes Of A Stranger – Queensryche
63. Dreams – Van Halen
64. Is This Love – Whitesnake
65. Heading Out To The Highway – Judas Priest
66. Fallen Angel – Poison
67. Down Boys – Warrant
68. Don’t Close Your Eyes – Kix
69. Rock Of Ages – Def Leppard
70. I’ll Be You – The Replacements
71. Animal – Def Leppard
72. Dear God – Xtc
73. For Those About To Rock – Ac/Dc
74. I Can’t Drive 55 – Sammy Hagar
75. Luka – Suzanne Vega
76. Hells Bells – Ac/Dc
77. Love Will Tear Us Apart – Joy Division
78. Welcome To The Jungle – Guns N Roses
79. Sister Christian – Night Ranger
80. Patience – Guns N’ Roses
81. Seventeen – Winger
82. No One Like You – The Scorpions
83. I Wanna Rock – Twisted Sister
84. I Want A Woman – Ratt
85. I Don’t Believe In Love – Queensryche
86. When It’s Love – Van Halen
87. Talk Dirty To Me – Poison
88. Sweet Child O’ Mine – Guns N Roses
89. Straight To Hell – The Clash
90. Shot In The Dark – Ozzy Osbourne
91. Holy Diver – Dio
92. Gettin’ Better – Tesla
93. All You Zombies – Hooters
94. Cry Tough – Poison
95. Bad Medicine – Bon Jovi
96. Angel Of Harlem – U2
97. Youth Gone Wild – Skid Row
98. Little Fighter – White Lion
99. I Won’t Forget You – Poison
100. Send Me An Angel – Real Life
Los 90
1. Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana
2. Losing My Religion – R.E.M.
3. One – U2
4. Jeremy – Pearl Jam
5. Under The Bridge – Red Hot Chili Peppers
6. Loser – Beck
7. Wonderwall – Oasis
8. Creep – Radiohead
9. Enter Sandman – Metallica
10. Bitter Sweet Symphony – The Verve
11. Tears In Heaven – Eric Clapton
12. Come As You Are – Nirvana
13. You Oughta Know – Alanis Morissette
14. Song 2 – Blur
15. 1979 – Smashing Pumpkins
16. Paranoid Android – Radiohead
17. Alive – Pearl Jam
18. Enjoy The Silence – Depeche Mode
19. Jump Around – House Of Pain
20. Don’t Speak – No Doubt
21. Black Hole Sun – Soundgarden
22. Sabotage – Beastie Boys
23. Killing In The Name – Rage Against The Machine
24. Iris – Goo Goo Dolls
25. November Rain – Guns N’ Roses
26. Smooth – Santana And Rob Thomas
27. Zombie – The Cranberries
28. Everlong – Foo Fighters
29. Basket Case – Green Day
30. Nothing Else Matters – Metallica
31. Heart-Shaped Box – Nirvana
32. Everybody Hurts – R.E.M.
33. All The Small Things – Blink 182
34. Friday I’m In Love – The Cure
35. Buddy Holly – Weezer
36. Scar Tissue – Red Hot Chili Peppers
37. Closer – Nine Inch Nails
38. Mr. Jones – Counting Crows
39. Firestarter – Prodigy
40. Karma Police – Radiohead
41. Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) – Green Day
42. I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing – Aerosmith
43. Torn – Natalie Imbruglia
44. What I Got – Sublime
45. Ironic – Alanis Morissette
46. Intergalactic – Beastie Boys
47. Man In The Box – Alice In Chains
48. Give It Away – Red Hot Chili Peppers
49. Today – Smashing Pumpkins
50. Self Esteem – The Offspring
51. Black – Pearl Jam
52. When I Come Around – Green Day
53. Freak On A Leash – Korn
54. Bullet With Butterfly Wings – Smashing Pumpkins
55. Are You Gonna Go My Way – Lenny Kravitz
56. Lovefool – Cardigans
57. No Rain – Blind Melon
58. Rooster – Alice In Chains
59. Two Princes – Spin Doctors
60. Lithium – Nirvana
61. Crash Into Me – Dave Matthews Band
62. Live Forever – Oasis
63. Plush – Stone Temple Pilots
64. Linger – The Cranberries
65. Where It’s At – Beck
66. Longview – Green Day
67. Cryin’ – Aerosmith
68. Bulls On Parade – Rage Against The Machine
69. Been Caught Stealing – Jane’s Addiction
70. Semi-Charmed Life – Third Eye Blind
71. Crashes – Live
72. Thunderstruck – Ac/Dc
73. Interstate Love Song – Stone Temple Pilots
74. Mysterious Ways – U2
75. All Apologies – Nirvana
76. Drive – Incubus
77. Disarm – Smashing Pumpkins
78. Say It Ain’t So – Weezer
79. Always – Bon Jovi
80. Fly Away – Lenny Kravitz
81. One Headlight – The Wallflowers
82. Runaway Train – Soul Asylum
83. Tubthumping – Chumbawamba
84. Dont Cry – Guns N’ Roses
85. Even Flow – Pearl Jam
86. Californication – Red Hot Chili Peppers
87. Girls And Boys – Blur
88. Man On The Moon – R.E.M.
89. More Than Words – Extreme
90. Hard To Handle – Black Crowes
91. All Star – Smash Mouth
92. One Week – Barenaked Ladies
93. Champagne Supernova – Oasis
94. Push – Matchbox Twenty
95. Come Out And Play – The Offspring
96. Better Man – Pearl Jam
97. Unbelievable – Emf
98. Would? – Alice In Chains
99. Closing Time – Semisonic
100. Stupid Girl – Garbage
Nuevo Milenio
1. Seven Nation Army – The White Stripes (2003)
2. American Idiot – Green Day (2004)
3. Afterlife – Avenged Sevenfold (2007)
4. Plug In Baby – Muse (2001)
5. Down With The Sickness – Disturbed (2000)
6. B.Y.O.B. – System Of A Down (2005)
7. I Bet You Look Good On The Dance Floor – Arctic Monkeys (2005)
8. 3’s & 7’s – Queens Of The Stone Age
9. A Little Piece Of Heaven – Avenged Sevenfold
10. Ain’t No Easy Way – Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
11. Amerika – Rammstein
12. Animal I Have Become – Three Days Grace
13. Are You Gonna Be My Girl – Jet
14. Atlas – Battles
15. Bat Country – Avenged Sevenfold
16. Beautiful Day – U2
17. Before I Forget – Slipknot
18. Boulevard Of Broken Dreams – Green Day
19. Brennisteinn – Sigur Rós
20. Broken, Beat & Scarred – Metallica
21. Can’t Stop Loving You – Phil Collins (Leo Sayer Cover)
22. Cape Of Our Hero – Volbeat
23. Check My Brain – Alice In Chains
24. Chinese Democracy – Guns N’ Roses
25. Chop Suey! – System Of A Down
26. Critical Acclaim – Avenged Sevenfold
27. Dani California – Red Hot Chili Peppers
28. Float On – Modest Mouse
29. Getting Away With Murder – Papa Roach
30. God Gave Me Everything – Mick Jagger Feat. Lenny Kravitz
31. God Hates Us – Avenged Sevenfold
32. God Is Dead? – Black Sabbath
33. Hail To The King – Avenged Sevenfold
34. Hearts On Fire – Hammerfall
35. Hero Of War – Rise Against
36. Holiday – Green Day
37. Hoppipolla – Sigur Rós
38. How I Could Just Kill A Man – Rage Against The Machine (Cypress Hill Cover)
39. I’m In The Band – Hellacopters
40. I’m Shipping Up To Boston – Dropkick Murphys
41. Icky Thump – The White Stripes
42. In The End – Linkin Park
43. In The Shadows – The Rasmus
44. Inside The Fire – Disturbed
45. It’s Time – Imagine Dragons
46. Jimmy Collin’s Wake – Dropkick Murphys
47. Joker And The Thief – Wolfmother
48. Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye – Dropkick Murphys
49. Judith – A Perfect Circle
50. Knights Of Cydonia – Muse
51. Land Of Confusion – Disturbed (Genesis Cover)
52. Last Nite – The Strokes
53. L’via L’viaquez – The Mars Volta
54. Magnificent – U2
55. Misery Business – Paramore
56. Miss Murder – Afi
57. Modern Day Delilah – Kiss
58. Monsters – Matchbook Romance
59. Mr. Brightside – The Killers
60. Natural Born Killer – Avenged Sevenfold
61. New Fang – Them Crooked Vultures
62. Nightmare – Avenged Sevenfold
63. Numb/Encore – Linkin Park Feat. Jay-Z
64. One Last Breath – Creed
65. Paralyzer – Finger Eleven
66. Remedy – Seether
67. Rock ‘N’ Roll Train – Ac/Dc
68. Rose Tattoo – Dropkick Murphys
69. Rough Justice – The Rolling Stones
70. Ruby – Kaiser Chiefs
71. Saints Of Los Angeles – Mötley Crüe
72. Savior – Rise Against
73. She Hates Me – Puddle Of Mudd
74. Show Me How To Live – Audioslave
75. Slither – Velvet Revolver
76. Snow (Hey Oh) – Red Hot Chili Peppers
77. Snowdrops – Πilot*
78. Starlight – Muse
79. Steady, As She Goes – The Raconteurs
80. Still Counting – Volbeat
81. Stupify – Disturbed
82. Supermassive Black Hole – Muse
83. Take A Look Around – Limp Bizkit
84. Take Me Out – Franz Ferdinand
85. The Hardest Button To Button – The White Stripes
86. The Kill (Bury Me) – 30 Seconds To Mars
87. The State Of Massachusetts – Dropkick Murphys
88. The Wicker Man – Iron Maiden
89. Twisted Transistor – Koяn
90. Umbrella – The Baseballs (Rihanna Cover)
91. Vertigo – U2
92. Violet Hill – Coldplay
93. Volver A Comenzar – Café Tacuba
94. Wake Me Up When September Ends – Green Day
95. Welcome To The Family – Avenged Sevenfold
96. Why Don’t You & I – Santana Feat. Alex Band (Re-Recorded Version)
97. Wish I Had An Angel – Nightwish
98. You Know You’re Right – Nirvana (Posthumous)
99. You’re A Lie – Slash Feat. Miles Kennedy & The Conspirators
100. Youth Of A Nation – P.O.D.