Ryan Reynolds nos presume su rutina de ejercicios para Deadpool 2

Para poder mantener en forma su figura heroica, el actor hollywoodense debe aferrarse a una estricta rutica de ejercicios y de paso lograr una alimentación balanceada. Por eso en las redes sociales muestra a todos sus seguidores que ser Deadpool no es un trabajo fácil:

Alejándose de los gimnasios y todo tipo de ejercicios, ya se revelaron algunas imágenes del rodaje del superhéroe de Marvel. Así que solo resta esperar el 1 de junio para ver la segunda entrega de Deadpool.

Video from the set of Deadpool 2. pic.twitter.com/Z1hFlZKE1s

New 'Set Photos' released from 'Deadpool 2' which appear to have Deadpool crashing a kids birthday party. #Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/5rzONoU4Ip

