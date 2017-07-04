Ryan Reynolds nos presume su rutina de ejercicios para Deadpool 2

Para poder mantener en forma su figura heroica, el actor hollywoodense debe aferrarse a una estricta rutica de ejercicios y de paso lograr una alimentación balanceada. Por eso en las redes sociales muestra a todos sus seguidores que ser Deadpool no es un trabajo fácil:
@vancityreynolds performs one of his favorite ab exercises in preparation for #deadpool2 – Exercise “Reverse crunch with a lift” – What it works? Abdominals and core – How I use it? At the end of my workout with my abdominal training. Try 3 sets of 10-15 reps. Discontinue the lift portion when it becomes to difficult to perform. – How do I execute? Lie on the floor or a decline bench. Make sure to keep your lower back flat. Pull your legs towards your torso and then drive your legs to the ceiling. Always stay under perfect control. Try not to use any momentum. – Go to DonSaladino.com for my blog, tips, and nutrition. – You can also download my workouts @fitner_app – #suitup #superhero #ryanreynolds #training #gymmafia #donsaladino #deadpooltraining
Alejándose de los gimnasios y todo tipo de ejercicios, ya se revelaron algunas imágenes del rodaje del superhéroe de Marvel. Así que solo resta esperar el 1 de junio para ver la segunda entrega de Deadpool.
Video from the set of Deadpool 2.pic.twitter.com/Z1hFlZKE1s
New 'Set Photos' released from 'Deadpool 2' which appear to have Deadpool crashing a kids birthday party. #Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/5rzONoU4Ip
DEADPOOL 2 SET PHOTOS I'M SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/tHHqBaZDZA
