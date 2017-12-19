X

Noticia

El regalito con el que Helga Lovejkaty enamoró a los fanáticos de Star Wars

- 19/12/17

Foto: https://www.facebook.com/helgalovekaty/

La modelo rusa con la que familiarizan a James Rodríguez y la supuesta relación que mantienen, mostró que aparte de del fútbol, tiene otra pasión, y esta es Star Wars.

La rusa le hizo un homenaje a la saga galáctica y recreó el entorno de la cinta simulando la escenografía con una combinación de sensualidad.

