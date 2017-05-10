X

Fotogalería

Pobres divas: Filtran fotos íntimas y video sexual de otra luchadora de la WWE

- 10/05/17

Parece que a las divas de la WWE las persigue un ladrón informático, ya que lo que comenzó con Paige, ahora va en Lisa Marie Varon, más conocida en la lucha libre como Victoria.

Así es, las fotos que ahora son punto de referencia de la Diva de la WWE en las redes sociales, ahora han sorprendido a todos los seguidores de la franquicia, quienes se preguntan por qué las están hackeando a todas…

Las fotografías muestran a Victoria en ropa interior posando para un espejo, incluso se dice que hay un video sexual que también le está dando la vuelta a la web.

Muchos recuerdan a esta fisicoculturista y competidora de fitness estadounidense por su paso en la WWE tras salir campeona.

De esta manera es como Victoria también es víctima de la inseguridad informática al igual que Summer Rae, Misha Tate, Paig, Kaitlyn o Melina.

Comentarios

2.148.343

Influencia
Social

497.9K

1.6M

2.2K

Mapa Web Quienes somos/Contacta Emisoras Aviso Legal Política de privacidad Política de cookies
+