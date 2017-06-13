Peter, hermano de Chris Cornell, graba video visitando la tumba del músico

Después de casi un mes de la partida de Chris Cornell, ya son varios los homenajes que varios íconos del rock han hecho en memoria a la voz de Soundgarden, y aunque los detalles de su funeral fueron pocos, gracias a su hermano Peter pudimos conocer más de cerca la tumba de Chris.
Peter Cornell decidió ir a visitar a su hermano al cementerio Hollywood Forever en Los Angeles, donde compartió un momento con Chris y lo publicó en su cuenta de Facebook.
We visited my Brother today. This video was meant to be a thank you to ALL OF YOU who have visited him from far and wide and have left letters and flowers and pictures and mementos and even a guitar. It was just too much for me and I fell apart. I wanted to share it with you anyway.Today broke my heart all over again. Crushed it. Fucking crushed. But through the tears I found the understanding of why a person would visit a gravesite. Somehow there is this need to stay connected. I just had a conversation with him. I knelt down and I cried and I missed my Brother. Maybe the tears wash the sadness out of us. I don't know. Thank you and thank you again. This journey belongs to all of us.HE meant the world to the world.Much Love.PC
“Visitamos a mi hermano hoy. Este video es un agradecimiento a TODOS USTEDES que han venido a visitarlo desde lejos y han dejado flores y cartas y recuerdos e incluso una guitarra. Ha sido demasiado para mí y me quebré. Quería compartirlo con ustedes”.