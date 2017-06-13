Peter, hermano de Chris Cornell, graba video visitando la tumba del músico

We visited my Brother today. This video was meant to be a thank you to ALL OF YOU who have visited him from far and wide and have left letters and flowers and pictures and mementos and even a guitar. It was just too much for me and I fell apart. I wanted to share it with you anyway.Today broke my heart all over again. Crushed it. Fucking crushed. But through the tears I found the understanding of why a person would visit a gravesite. Somehow there is this need to stay connected. I just had a conversation with him. I knelt down and I cried and I missed my Brother. Maybe the tears wash the sadness out of us. I don't know. Thank you and thank you again. This journey belongs to all of us.HE meant the world to the world.Much Love.PC

Publicado por Peter Cornell en Domingo, 11 de junio de 2017