Otra víctima: filtran fotos íntimas de la golfista “más sexy del mundo”

- 08/05/17

Paige Spiranac es considerada la golfista más sexy del mundo, pero además de eso y como algunas otras figuras femeninas del deporte, los ladrones informáticos accedieron a sus fotografías que corrieron rápidamente por la web.

En dichas fotos, que son motivo de desesperación de la golfista, aparece posado en topless frente a un espejo. De esta manera es como los seguidores de la golfista pudieron ver sus todos sus encantos bajo el hackeo que sufrió Paige.

