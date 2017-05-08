Otra víctima: filtran fotos íntimas de la golfista “más sexy del mundo”
Paige Spiranac es considerada la golfista más sexy del mundo, pero además de eso y como algunas otras figuras femeninas del deporte, los ladrones informáticos accedieron a sus fotografías que corrieron rápidamente por la web.
En dichas fotos, que son motivo de desesperación de la golfista, aparece posado en topless frente a un espejo. De esta manera es como los seguidores de la golfista pudieron ver sus todos sus encantos bajo el hackeo que sufrió Paige.
I was going back and forth if I should post this because it's "too sexy" and I was worried I would be called all types of mean names. And then I realized that I'm proud of my body, who I am, and I'm confident in my skin. Last year I was so worried about everyone's opinion of myself but this year I'm going to do what makes me happy. What I wear does not define who I am, my playing ability, or my morals. I know I will never be everyone's cup of tea but I want to stay true to myself. I'm finally confident in my own skin and proud of the person I've become. I'm allowed to be sexy, smart, successful, and strong. #happy #confidenceissexy #loveyourbody #loveyourself #positivevibes