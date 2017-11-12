¡Nos haríamos exterminar! Vean la sensual hija de Arnold Schwarzenegger
Aunque pocos sabían, el famoso actor conocido por legendarios personajes como en ‘Terminator’ tiene dos hermosas hijas: Christina y Katherine.
Por su parte, Katherine Schwarzenegger, quien tiene 27 años de edad, es muy conocida en el mundo del modelaje, y cómo no, si cuenta con una belleza indiscutible, tanto así que a finales del 2016 fue elegida como la imagen de los vestidos de baño “Atelier Pronovias”.
Por eso, para quienes desconocían una de las herederas de Schwarzenegger, ella es Katherine:
As I’m sure you’ve seen from my IG stories, I’ve been really trying to workout more and stay active 💪. After a class or a walk, I need to grab something that’s fast and easy to eat. Lately my favorite snack is @Lightandfit Greek Yogurt with Zero Artificial Sweeteners – it tastes great and is super quick to grab and go! How do you start your day? #ad #wowlightandfit
HAPPY HALLOWEEN! In honor of me not dressing up this year and being on a plane on Halloween, remembering my favorite/most effort filled costume that took me hours to put on/take off, left red paint that's still in my apartment, and caused momentary insanity that made me want to make this look permanent. 🎃 #jessicarabbit 💃🐰