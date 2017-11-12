X

¡Nos haríamos exterminar! Vean la sensual hija de Arnold Schwarzenegger

Aunque pocos sabían, el famoso actor conocido por legendarios personajes como en ‘Terminator’ tiene dos hermosas hijas: Christina y Katherine.

Por su parte, Katherine Schwarzenegger, quien tiene 27 años de edad, es muy conocida en el mundo del modelaje, y cómo no, si cuenta con una belleza indiscutible, tanto así que a finales del 2016 fue elegida como la imagen de los vestidos de baño “Atelier Pronovias”.

Por eso, para quienes desconocían una de las herederas de Schwarzenegger, ella es Katherine:

