Nikki Bella el nombrada nueva productora de WWE Total Divas

- 29/01/17

Nikki Bella será la nueva productora ejecutiva de WWE Total Divas en la segunda mitad de la sexta temporada, así lo aseguro la cadena de televisión donde es trasmitido el programa.

Este anuncio se realizó el pasado viernes 27 de enero, donde la luchadora segura estar muy honrada de convertirse en parte del equipo de producción.

La meta de esta chica es convertir el programa en uno de los mejores realities que puedan existir en la televisión, así darles una inspiración a todas las mujeres que lo ven.

Por eso el próximo 5 de abril vuelve más de este espectacular realitie para mostrar su nueva producción y en lo que puede llegar a convertirse.

