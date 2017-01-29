Nikki Bella el nombrada nueva productora de WWE Total Divas
Nikki Bella será la nueva productora ejecutiva de WWE Total Divas en la segunda mitad de la sexta temporada, así lo aseguro la cadena de televisión donde es trasmitido el programa.
Este anuncio se realizó el pasado viernes 27 de enero, donde la luchadora segura estar muy honrada de convertirse en parte del equipo de producción.
La meta de esta chica es convertir el programa en uno de los mejores realities que puedan existir en la televisión, así darles una inspiración a todas las mujeres que lo ven.
Por eso el próximo 5 de abril vuelve más de este espectacular realitie para mostrar su nueva producción y en lo que puede llegar a convertirse.
Well my butt looks super flat here lol but if the pants were off you would be able to see the plumpness! lol I conquered my 4th Barre class in a row today! 🍾👯💋💪🏽 Paige @pbcarrollwood kicked my butt today! Have to say all the women in there kicked butt today! Must be burning the calories before consuming the calories at Gasparilla today!! My Tampa peeps you all stay safe! 😜🥂🍻 En route to San Angelo, TX! Hope to see the #bellaarmy there!! 😘👯 #totallyfearless #stayfearless #purebarre #lifttoneburn #setthebarre
Few days off the barre and cardio due to sickness but trying to get back at it again today! @pure_barre ....Yeah it's been working.... Off to continuing to gettin' that booty bigger! Gotta keep my curves in check! 😳 Damn it can be so hard but when you start to see results it's so worth it! Excited to see my #bellaarmy in Lafayette tonight for #wwelive 💋💪🏽 #totallyfearless #stayfearless #fearlessnikki #sundaymotivation #sundayfunday #repost #wweshopshot